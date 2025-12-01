ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Security From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a Uttar Pradesh-based man who sought round-the-clock security claiming that he has received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"Who is threatening you? Lawrence Bishnoi acts in UP also?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner. The counsel, who replied in the affirmative, said the petitioner was seeking round-the-clock security.

When the bench observed that the Bishnoi gang was operating in Rajasthan and Punjab, the counsel said, "He acts everywhere. Not only in India." The bench said there was a procedure prescribed for providing security and there are district-level, state-level and divisional-level committees for it.

"They will deal with it," the bench observed.