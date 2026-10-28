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SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Drop-Down Menu For OBC Castes In Census 2027

The bench said the issue pertains to a policy decision and also said the petitioner to approach the Registrar General and Census Commissioner

SUPREME COURT OBC CASTE
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By PTI

Published : October 28, 2026 at 8:21 PM IST

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking a direction to introduce a pre-loaded drop-down menu for OBC castes in the digital enumeration tools for Census 2027 instead of requiring individuals to manually enter their caste.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the issue pertains to a policy decision.

"We dispose of this petition while granting liberty to the petitioner to approach the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, to whom a copy of this petition may be sent as a representation," the bench said.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner, OBC Federation of India, submitted that a drop-down menu may be added to the digital census that is being conducted.

The Registrar General of India (RGI) has decided to use an "open-ended question on caste" rather than a drop-down menu for the caste census to be conducted alongside the population enumeration phase of the Census.

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CENSUS 2027
SUPREME COURT OBC CASTE
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