SC Refuses To Entertain Plea For SIR Of Electoral Rolls In Poll-Bound Assam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Election Commission to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of the submissions of the poll panel that the final electoral rolls have already been prepared in Assam and the petition has become infructuous.

The PIL, filed by Mrinal Kumar Choudhary, challenged the EC's decision to conduct a standard Special Revision in Assam instead of the more rigorous SIR conducted in other states. During the proceedings, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for the petitioner, said the state required an intensive revision to ensure the integrity of the rolls.

However, senior advocate D S Naidu, representing the poll panel, informed the bench that the final electoral roll for Assam had already been published on February 10. "Nothing survives now," the CJI said.