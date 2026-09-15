Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea By Ex-Delhi Mayor Seeking FIR Against UP Cops Over Raid
The top court declined to entertain Suri's alternative plea seeking guidelines governing inter-state police raids.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 15, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2026 at 2:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by Farhad Suri, former Delhi Mayor, seeking an FIR against Ghaziabad police officials for allegedly conducting an "illegal" raid at his residence here in search of a journalist in connection with a criminal case.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi appeared for Suri. The bench directed Suri to approach the Delhi police to seek registration of an FIR instead of invoking Article 32 of the Constitution to approach the top court directly.
"The relief regarding direction to register FIR against police authorities of Uttar Pradesh can very well be addressed if the petitioner approaches a jurisdictional police station under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita). We have no reason to doubt that competent police will not strictly act in accordance with the law," the bench said in its order.
The bench also declined to entertain Suri's alternative plea seeking guidelines governing inter-state police raids. During the hearing, Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel vehemently opposed the plea filed by Suri and also denied that the police search was illegal.
The state’s counsel argued that the petitioner cannot directly come to the apex court, invoking Article 32 to seek registration of an FIR without first exhausting the statutory remedies available under the BNSS.
The UP’s counsel contended, "We were trying to arrest a gentleman. There was a proper GD entry….police officers simply rang the bell of this person...to find out if the person was there. When he said no, we simply left. We did not even enter his house."
Suri's counsel vehemently opposed the state's submissions. He claimed that around 15 police vehicles carrying a large contingent of officers had reached his client’s residence.
Suri moved the Supreme Court alleging that a large team from the Ghaziabad Police raided his Delhi residence at midnight while looking for journalist Abhishek Upadhyay, who reported on the Ram Mandir donation theft. Upadhyay is facing an FIR registered by the Ghaziabad police in connection with an alleged road-rage incident.
Suri had alleged that on the intervening night of August 22 and 23, a large contingent of Ghaziabad police officials entered his Delhi residence without a warrant while searching for the journalist.
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