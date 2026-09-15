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Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain Plea By Ex-Delhi Mayor Seeking FIR Against UP Cops Over Raid

A striking view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea by Farhad Suri, former Delhi Mayor, seeking an FIR against Ghaziabad police officials for allegedly conducting an "illegal" raid at his residence here in search of a journalist in connection with a criminal case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi appeared for Suri. The bench directed Suri to approach the Delhi police to seek registration of an FIR instead of invoking Article 32 of the Constitution to approach the top court directly.

"The relief regarding direction to register FIR against police authorities of Uttar Pradesh can very well be addressed if the petitioner approaches a jurisdictional police station under Section 175 (3) of the BNSS (Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita). We have no reason to doubt that competent police will not strictly act in accordance with the law," the bench said in its order.

The bench also declined to entertain Suri's alternative plea seeking guidelines governing inter-state police raids. During the hearing, Uttar Pradesh government’s counsel vehemently opposed the plea filed by Suri and also denied that the police search was illegal.

The state’s counsel argued that the petitioner cannot directly come to the apex court, invoking Article 32 to seek registration of an FIR without first exhausting the statutory remedies available under the BNSS.