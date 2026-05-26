SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Decision To Grant Cabinet Rank To MLAs, MLCs In Karnataka
The Supreme Court declined to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to grant cabinet rank to 42 legislators
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 26, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to grant cabinet rank to 42 legislators, including MLAs and MLCs, as heads of various boards and corporations.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate K Parameshwar appeared for the petitioner before the bench. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Suri Payala, who works with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The petitioner challenged the March 4 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed his plea.
During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner to file a review petition before the high court. Parameshwar contended that the high court had not considered this matter with the seriousness it deserved.
It was argued before the bench that the department has no money of its own, as it comes from the consolidated fund of India.
“We dispose of this petition with the liberty to the petitioner to file a review petition before the high court," said the apex court.
"We also find merit in the contention that the present petition is not entirely in public interest, but is also occasioned by the petitioner's aspirations for certain posts. It is settled that the petitioner, who seeks to file a public interest litigation, is bound to disclose his possible interest in the litigation. In this case, the petitioner has failed to make the full disclosure as required," the high court had said.
The plea argued that bestowing cabinet status on these legislators results in financial benefits such as higher salaries, official vehicles, drivers, fuel allowances, House Rent Allowances and medical reimbursements.
The petition said it constitutes an "office of profit" and contravenes Article 191 of the Constitution, which disqualifies legislators from holding such positions.
The petitioner asserted that appointing Members of the Legislative Assembly and Members of the Legislative Council as chairpersons of various boards and corporations would not have been problematic.
However, conferring cabinet status upon them violates Article 164 of the Constitution, which limits the size of the Council of Ministers to prevent unwarranted government expansion, the plea submitted.
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