ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Against Decision To Grant Cabinet Rank To MLAs, MLCs In Karnataka

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to grant cabinet rank to 42 legislators, including MLAs and MLCs, as heads of various boards and corporations.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Senior advocate K Parameshwar appeared for the petitioner before the bench. The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Suri Payala, who works with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board. The petitioner challenged the March 4 order of the Karnataka High Court, which dismissed his plea.

During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner to file a review petition before the high court. Parameshwar contended that the high court had not considered this matter with the seriousness it deserved.

It was argued before the bench that the department has no money of its own, as it comes from the consolidated fund of India.

“We dispose of this petition with the liberty to the petitioner to file a review petition before the high court," said the apex court.