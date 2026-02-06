ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL Related To Collegium, Says Such Issue Not Justiciable

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea challenging a recommendation apparently made by the Madras High Court collegium, saying that such issues are not "justiciable" and should be left to the competent authority to deal on the administrative side.

"The issue sought to be raised is not justiciable. Such issues are required to be considered by the competent authority on the administrative side. We do not deem it necessary to entertain the writ petition," a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

It was hearing the plea which alleged that the collegium recommendation of the high court was void as one of the senior judges, Justice Nisha Banu, was not part of the deliberations.