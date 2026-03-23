ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain PIL By ‘Bada Khatarnak’ For Installation Of National Emblem On Its Dome

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the installation of the national emblem on the dome of the apex court’s building, saying that the matter falls within its administrative jurisdiction.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will examine the issue on the administrative side and asked the secretary general of the apex court to “put an appropriate note before the competent authority (the CJI)”.

The bench was hearing the PIL filed by Badaravada Venugopal, popularly known as ‘Bada Khatarnak’. During the proceedings, the CJI said the court is currently in the process of constructing a new building complex, where such architectural and symbolic requirements would be addressed.

"We are constructing a new building; we will deal with it then," the CJI said at the outset.