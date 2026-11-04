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'Dialling The Wrong Number': Supreme Court Refuses Plea For Rotation Of SC/ST Reserved Seats

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 4 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday told the petitioner that the demand for mandatory rotation of seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) in Parliament and state assemblies was not for judiciary rather a matter for the legislature.

In a lighter vein, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant told the petitioner he was "dialling the wrong number" and quipped that this was a " season of protests, dharna, and naarebaazi".

A bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana suggested the petitioner approach elected representatives to build consensus for a change in law. The top court refused to interfere with an order passed by the Allahabad High Court. The top court upheld the validity of Section 9 (1)(c) of the Delimitation Act, 2002. This provision requires reserved constituencies to be identified in areas where the proportion of SC/ST residents is comparatively large, and it does not mandate periodic rotation of such constituencies. Justice Bagchi said the court cannot rewrite the Constitution on the schedule, and we can strike down a provision, we can read down a provision, but we cannot rewrite it by saying introduce rotation in respect of reservation. The bench said it is for the legislature to examine this aspect. The CJI observed that the delimitation exercise is not a continuous process and it is a one-time exercise. “So, for example it is done in 2010. Guidelines are expected to be followed when next time it happens. But Delimitation itself is a legislative exercise," observed the CJI. The bench observed that whether reserving constituencies based on a higher concentration of SC/ST populations entrenches caste divisions is a matter for the legislature, not a ground to strike down the law as unconstitutional. Citing the provision, the petitioner’s counsel argued that constituencies for SCs must be distributed in different parts of the state and seats should be reserved for SCs in constituencies where the percentage of the SC population relative to the total population is comparatively large.