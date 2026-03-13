SC Refuses Plea For Mandatory Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing In All Blood Banks
The top court observed that domain experts should decide what testing should be done in blood banks.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 13, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST|
Updated : March 13, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for mandatory Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) in all blood banks to ensure the supply of infection-free blood to recipients.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The top court observed that domain experts should decide what testing should be done in blood banks.
The bench asked petitioner 'Sarvesham Mangalam Foundation' to submit a comprehensive representation on the issue to the secretaries of health departments of state governments and union territories. The bench said the secretary may, with the aid and advice of domain experts, take an appropriate decision on the issue.
During the hearing, the bench told the petitioner to make a representation before the authorities. "We are definitely not experts on the subject... why should we pretend that we know medical science," the CJI said. The bench said the nature of relief sought in the petition entails financial implications, and every state has its own financial limitations.
The apex court on February 25 sought more details, such as costs and availability of the facility to conduct NAT in government hospitals across India to detect Transfusion Transmissible Infections like HIV and hepatitis.
The bench had asked lawyer A Velan, appearing for the PIL petitioner, to provide details on the cost incurred in conducting NAT tests and whether the facility was available in government hospitals so that the poor can also avail it. The foundation made the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all the states and UTs parties to the plea.
