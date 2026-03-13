ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea For Mandatory Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing In All Blood Banks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea for mandatory Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAT) in all blood banks to ensure the supply of infection-free blood to recipients.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The top court observed that domain experts should decide what testing should be done in blood banks.

The bench asked petitioner 'Sarvesham Mangalam Foundation' to submit a comprehensive representation on the issue to the secretaries of health departments of state governments and union territories. The bench said the secretary may, with the aid and advice of domain experts, take an appropriate decision on the issue.