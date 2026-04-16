ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea Challenging Transfer Of Officers By EC In Poll-Bound West Bengal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea challenging the transfer of administrative and police officers by the Election Commission in poll-bound West Bengal. The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul Pancholi.

The apex court said that it would keep the question of law raised in the matter open.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea challenging a Calcutta High Court order dated March 31. The high court had refused to interfere with the transfers and said that other officers had already replaced those transferred by the ECI.

During the hearing, the bench said that such actions are routine, and this was not the first time. “It happens everywhere. Not the first time”, observed the bench.

The bench observed that the petitioner's legal issue regarding the ECI's lack of consultation with the state government was valid.

“Petitioner has raised substantial questions of law. However, we are not intervening in it as of now. Question of law is kept open”, observed the bench, while declining to entertain the matter.

Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee, representing petitioner Arka Kumar Nag, contended that the process followed by ECI was in contravention of the Representation of the People Act of 1951, and there was no consultation with the state as per law.