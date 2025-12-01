ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Further Impediment': Supreme Court Refuses Plea Challenging Delimitation Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls

FILE - Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addresses a public rally for the upcoming Maharashtra local body polls, in Karad, Maharashtra, on Friday night, Nov. 28, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that there cannot be any further impediment in the conduct of local body polls in Maharashtra.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench observed that the schedule has been announced by the state election commission (SEC) and also the apex court itself has passed categorical directions. The bench said it would not intervene to derail the timetable.

Petitioner's counsel contended that the power to approve the division of electoral constituencies vested exclusively in the SEC under the law.

The bench refused to entertain a plea questioning the validity of the delimitation exercise for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and other local bodies in Maharashtra.

The bench said any litigation to stall the local body polls would not be permitted.

"We are not going to entertain any plea that could delay the polls. All these petitions seem to be a ploy to delay the polls," said the bench.