'No Further Impediment': Supreme Court Refuses Plea Challenging Delimitation Of Maharashtra Local Body Polls
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 1, 2025 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday made it clear that there cannot be any further impediment in the conduct of local body polls in Maharashtra.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench observed that the schedule has been announced by the state election commission (SEC) and also the apex court itself has passed categorical directions. The bench said it would not intervene to derail the timetable.
Petitioner's counsel contended that the power to approve the division of electoral constituencies vested exclusively in the SEC under the law.
The bench refused to entertain a plea questioning the validity of the delimitation exercise for zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and other local bodies in Maharashtra.
The bench said any litigation to stall the local body polls would not be permitted.
"We are not going to entertain any plea that could delay the polls. All these petitions seem to be a ploy to delay the polls," said the bench.
The petitioner's counsel argued before the bench that if the state government officers were to be delegated the approval, then it would lead to abdication of the SEC’s constitutional responsibility of ensuring independent and effective functioning.
The bench, referring to the September 30 judgment of the Bombay High Court, observed that the petitioner had not challenged the original communications through which the SEC and state government authorised DCs to undertake the task.
The bench said that the elections were to take place by January 31, as it had directed earlier. "There cannot be any further impediment in the conduct of polls," said the apex court, while stressing that it would not entertain any petition to delay the polls.
The bench made these observations as it refused to entertain a plea by Nikhil K Kolekar. However, the apex court agreed to keep the question of law regarding delegation of powers open, which could be examined in an appropriate case.
The petitioner had challenged the delegation of powers by the SEC to divisional commissioners (DCs) for approving final delimitation proposals.
The apex court observed that the high court had considered detailed materials and found no illegality in the final decisions taken by DCs regarding delimitation for Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli.
On November 28, the apex court had asked the Maharashtra government and its state election commission to conduct local body elections.
