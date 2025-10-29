ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses Plea By Kaneri Matha Pontiff Against Externment Order

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by the 49th Mathadipati of the Shri Sidhagiri Matha, Kaneri, Kolhapur, Maharashtra against an externment order.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Vikas Singh and Karnataka's Additional Advocate General Nishanth Patil, and Aman Panwar represented the Karnataka government before the bench. The order was issued against him by Vijaypura's Deputy Commissioner on October 15, 2025, for use of alleged derogatory and defamatory language.

The bench asked senior advocate Raghvendra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, "Why do you insist upon entering the district? India is such a big country, you go somewhere else". The bench was informed that initially the order was issued by the Vijaypura district administration.

The bench observed that certain remarks could potentially disturb the communal harmony, and against this backdrop, the order was passed. It was argued before the bench that fundamental freedoms, under Article 19 of the Constitution, can't be curtailed if somebody claims that abusive language was used.

It was argued before the bench that the petitioner's plea was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court on October 17, and the high court's approach was not correct. The bench was informed that, after this development, another order was issued by the Bagalkote district authorities for him to leave the place within one hour.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the action was taken at the instance of certain Lingayat religious leaders who have got the state's patronage. The bench observed, "You are a religious leader, you have to be very careful while speaking. Don't give any speech which flares up communal passion…".