SC Refuses Plea By Kaneri Matha Pontiff Against Externment Order
Published : October 29, 2025 at 8:39 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea by the 49th Mathadipati of the Shri Sidhagiri Matha, Kaneri, Kolhapur, Maharashtra against an externment order.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Pankaj Mithal and Prasanna B Varale. Senior advocate Vikas Singh and Karnataka's Additional Advocate General Nishanth Patil, and Aman Panwar represented the Karnataka government before the bench. The order was issued against him by Vijaypura's Deputy Commissioner on October 15, 2025, for use of alleged derogatory and defamatory language.
The bench asked senior advocate Raghvendra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, "Why do you insist upon entering the district? India is such a big country, you go somewhere else". The bench was informed that initially the order was issued by the Vijaypura district administration.
The bench observed that certain remarks could potentially disturb the communal harmony, and against this backdrop, the order was passed. It was argued before the bench that fundamental freedoms, under Article 19 of the Constitution, can't be curtailed if somebody claims that abusive language was used.
It was argued before the bench that the petitioner's plea was dismissed by the Karnataka High Court on October 17, and the high court's approach was not correct. The bench was informed that, after this development, another order was issued by the Bagalkote district authorities for him to leave the place within one hour.
The petitioner's counsel argued that the action was taken at the instance of certain Lingayat religious leaders who have got the state's patronage. The bench observed, "You are a religious leader, you have to be very careful while speaking. Don't give any speech which flares up communal passion…".
It was submitted before the bench that these leaders used all kinds of derogatory language against Hindu deities. The counsel contended that the state authorities wanted to banish him from all the districts.
"Don't go to the district for a period for two months…If you behave in such a manner, every district magistrate will banish you," said the bench. The bench said if his acts are disturbing the public peace, the collector or commissioner is empowered to banish him.
The counsel stressed that his client has not incited any violence, and also there is no complaint that at his instance or due to his words, his followers indulged in any violence. "It is an opportunity for you to stay away and indulge in spiritual things. You should sit in some other math and do Sadhana. Why do you insist on going to this particular district," the bench told him.
The bench was informed that the speech by the petitioner was made on October 9 and the externment order was passed on October 15. The bench said it is not inclined to interfere with the order issued by the district authorities Vijaypura. "We clarify the petitioner would be free to enter the district after December 14, 2025, until and unless there is a specific order restraining his entry thereafter," the bench said.
The bench said the order passed by the Deputy Commissioner, Vijaypura under Section 163(3) of BNSS should not form the only basis of passing any further order.
