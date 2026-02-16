ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Refuses Gangster Abu Salem's Plea, Asks Him To Move Bombay High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India on Monday declined to entertain a plea by gangster Abu Salem, who claimed he has been in “illegal custody” for over 10 months, which should be taken into consideration within the 25-year-long sentence awarded to him in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing Salem’s challenge to a July 2025 order of the Bombay High Court, which had observed prima facie that the 25-year period was yet to be completed.

During the hearing, the SC bench noted that the High Court had denied him interim relief, and asked Salem’s counsel to argue the matter for a final resolution there.

Referring to the Maharashtra Prisons (Remission System) Rules, 1962, Salem’s lawyer submitted that his client had already undergone more than 10 months of “illegal custody”. The bench, however, asked him to press the case before the High Court, saying it would decide the matter after considering the affidavits filed by the parties.

The counsel cited an affidavit submitted last year by the Inspector General of Prisons and claimed there was an “arithmetical error” in calculating the sentence. The bench observed that, as per the affidavit, Salem had undergone 19 years and six months.