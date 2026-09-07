‘Work Day And Night’: CJI Rejects Aravalli Panel’s Plea For 6 Months' Extension
The bench directed the panel to submit its report by November 30, and warned that in case of failure it will reconstitute the committee.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 7, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday refused to grant a six-month extension to the High-Powered Committee for submitting its final report on the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills, saying the panel should "work day and night" instead of seeking time till February 2027.
"They simply should have requested to take it after my retirement," the CJI remarked, underscoring his unwillingness to delay the report. The matter was heard by a bench led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the committee had requested the court’s permission for a six-month extension. "They simply should have requested to take it after my retirement….they are asking for (an extension till) February 2027…tell them to work day and night. Report within two months. If they are incapable, tell us we will reconstitute (the committee)," said the CJI.
A counsel stressed that the committee should not file an interim report and should rather come with a final report before the court. "An interim report is sufficient…we will examine that, but this is not the way (seeking 6 months’ extension)," it observed.
Another counsel pointed out that his client was not heard by the committee and urged the bench that there should be an effective hearing so that some material can be brought before it. The bench said it had passed an order regarding hearing of all stakeholders.
"In the interest of everyone, if the committee submits the report immediately…so that whatever is permissible is permitted and whatever is impermissible cannot be permitted," the CJI said.
"Our primary concern in today’s hearing pertains to the compliance report submitted by the high-powered committee…which sought an extension of 6 months (February 28, 2027) for submission of a comprehensive report. At the outset, rejects such a prayer of the high-powered committee…," the bench said.
"No further extension shall be granted. The high-powered committee is well advised to submit an interim report in the meantime by segregating specific issues, as that would enable this court to resolve those issues for which an interim report can be submitted," it said and scheduled the matter for hearing in the first week of December.
Last week, citing the need to integrate spatial, ecological, geological, hydrological, socio‑economic and stakeholder evidence, the panel had asked the apex court for six more months to complete its final report.
In its August 31 compliance filing, the panel said only a “comprehensive and defensible” assessment of the fragile range would justify its conclusions, necessitating the extension. It requested the apex court to extend the deadline for submission of the final report to February 28, 2027. The panel conducted its field visits for a first-hand assessment of the Aravallis between August 6 and August 11, during which public hearings also took place.
The panel stressed that the issues regarding the Aravallis extend beyond technical delineation and cannot be properly addressed through a single terrain-based criterion or a single source of evidence.
It added that an examination "of the wider geological, geomorphological, hydrological, biogeographical, ecological, biodiversity, mineral-resource and socio-economic dimensions of the Aravalli" is required.
The committee, constituted by an order in May this year, has been independently reviewing the Centre’s report on the definition and delineation of the Aravallis. The deadline for the panel’s final report was August 31.
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