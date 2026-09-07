ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Work Day And Night’: CJI Rejects Aravalli Panel’s Plea For 6 Months' Extension

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday refused to grant a six-month extension to the High-Powered Committee for submitting its final report on the definition and protection of the Aravalli Hills, saying the panel should "work day and night" instead of seeking time till February 2027.

"They simply should have requested to take it after my retirement," the CJI remarked, underscoring his unwillingness to delay the report. The matter was heard by a bench led by the CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati said the committee had requested the court’s permission for a six-month extension. "They simply should have requested to take it after my retirement….they are asking for (an extension till) February 2027…tell them to work day and night. Report within two months. If they are incapable, tell us we will reconstitute (the committee)," said the CJI.

A counsel stressed that the committee should not file an interim report and should rather come with a final report before the court. "An interim report is sufficient…we will examine that, but this is not the way (seeking 6 months’ extension)," it observed.

Another counsel pointed out that his client was not heard by the committee and urged the bench that there should be an effective hearing so that some material can be brought before it. The bench said it had passed an order regarding hearing of all stakeholders.

"In the interest of everyone, if the committee submits the report immediately…so that whatever is permissible is permitted and whatever is impermissible cannot be permitted," the CJI said.

"Our primary concern in today’s hearing pertains to the compliance report submitted by the high-powered committee…which sought an extension of 6 months (February 28, 2027) for submission of a comprehensive report. At the outset, rejects such a prayer of the high-powered committee…," the bench said.