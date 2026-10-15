ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refers Rajpal Yadav's Cheque-Bounce Dispute to Mediation, Asks Trial Court to Release Passport

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday referred Rajpal Yadav’s long-running cheque-dishonour dispute to mediation after noting that the actor has deposited Rs 2 crore with its registry. The top court also directed the trial court to release Yadav’s passport to enable him to pursue professional commitments abroad, subject to the conditions imposed on him.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the matter appeared capable of an amicable settlement in view of the amount deposited and the issues raised by the parties.

“A sum of Rs 2 crore has been deposited by the petitioners (Yadav and his spouse) with the registry. Owing to the issues briefly raised, it seems to us that the matter can be amicably resolved through mediation,” the bench said. The CJI said he would appoint a sole mediator to ensure an amicable resolution of the dispute.

“Parties to contact the mediator and fix the date for appearance. The mediator can ask the parties to appear in person or online. To enable petitioner No.1 (Yadav) to continue professional pursuit, the trial court shall release his passport subject to such conditions as may be imposed by the court. Petitioner (actor) to travel only in compliance with those conditions and on return shall inform the trial court,” the bench ordered.

The counsel for Yadav, advocate Vikrant, had urged that the actor has to travel to Canada for a professional assignment and that he may get some money for attending the event.

During the hearing, Yadav’s counsel submitted that the actor had deposited the entire Rs 2 crore in compliance with the court’s earlier directions and urged that his plea challenging his conviction and three-month sentence in seven cheque-dishonour cases be heard on merits. The CJI initially said the court would hear the matter but later asked the parties to consider resolving the dispute through mediation.

“Why don't you now settle the dispute? If you are reasonable and fair... Rs 2 crore is lying with us. You should also be reasonable and try to settle (the matter),” the CJI told the respondent. Yadav’s counsel said the actor has sold his ancestral property to arrange the money. The CJI, however, observed that the scope of interference at the present stage was limited.

On October 7, the CJI had asked the actor to make a good movie, entertain people again and rebuild his image. The bench had taken note of the Rs 1.15 crore payment made by him in the long-running series of cheque-bounce cases.