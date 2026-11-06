'No Prospective Application': Supreme Court Reaffirms Stand On OBC Creamy Layer Criteria
The top court also rejected the Centre's plea to make the verdict applicable only prospectively.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 6, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 ruling that the salary or income of parents employed in PSUs or the private sector cannot, by itself, determine creamy-layer exclusion for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan also rejected the Centre's plea to make the verdict applicable only prospectively.
"Since the process of allocation remains pending and there is no convincing or reasonable justification for deferring the implementation of the judgment dated 11.03.2026, the creamy layer principle, as interpreted in the said judgment, shall govern the allocation of services to OBC candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination, 2025," said the bench.
The bench said the March 11, 2026, judgment determines the rights of the parties before this court. "It holds that the respondent candidates fall within the non-creamy layer of the OBC category and are entitled to the benefit of reservation together with consequential placement and allotment of posts in the selection processes in which they participated," it said.
The bench said the grant of such benefit shall not, by itself, operate to the detriment of the seniority of any other person or entail the reopening of selections or appointments already concluded.
In this regard, it is relevant to note that by its letter dated 20.12.2016, the DoPT had clarified that the selections pursuant to the Civil Services Examination, 2016 were subject to the outcome of the appeals pending before this court, it added.
The bench made it clear that the judgment was applicable to the parties before the court and that already concluded seniority and promotions would not be reopened.
The bench said the claims of persons asserting that they are similarly placed, whose cases are pending before any court, tribunal or other competent forum or authority may be considered on their own merits by the concerned adjudicating body or authority.
The bench said it expresses no opinion on the merits of such claims, save to reiterate that the interpretation of the 1993 OM and the 2004 Letter laid down in the judgment may be taken into consideration while adjudicating such claims in accordance with law.
"All selections, appointments and allotments against roster points made subsequent to the judgment dated 11.03.2026, insofar as they concern the implementation of reservation and the exclusion of the creamy layer, shall be governed by the 1993 OM, as interpreted by this court in the said judgment,” it said.
The bench said the government remains at liberty to formulate its policy concerning reservation and the creamy layer criteria, in accordance with the Constitution and the principles this court laid down. “This court is not inclined to prescribe any timeline for establishing equivalence between posts or consulting stakeholders in the formulation of the creamy layer policy, as these matters fall within the domain of the executive and the legislature”, it said.
On March 11, the top court had given the government six months to implement the judgment, which was extended by two months on Friday.
The Centre had sought a prospective application of its March 11 verdict. In a case titled Union of India vs Rohith Nathan, the apex court held on March 11 that the salary or income of a parent employed in a public sector undertaking or the private sector could not by itself be treated as the determinative criterion for creamy-layer exclusion.
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