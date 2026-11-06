ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Prospective Application': Supreme Court Reaffirms Stand On OBC Creamy Layer Criteria

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 ruling that the salary or income of parents employed in PSUs or the private sector cannot, by itself, determine creamy-layer exclusion for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"Since the process of allocation remains pending and there is no convincing or reasonable justification for deferring the implementation of the judgment dated 11.03.2026, the creamy layer principle, as interpreted in the said judgment, shall govern the allocation of services to OBC candidates selected through the Civil Services Examination, 2025," said the bench.

The bench said the March 11, 2026, judgment determines the rights of the parties before this court. "It holds that the respondent candidates fall within the non-creamy layer of the OBC category and are entitled to the benefit of reservation together with consequential placement and allotment of posts in the selection processes in which they participated," it said.

The bench said the grant of such benefit shall not, by itself, operate to the detriment of the seniority of any other person or entail the reopening of selections or appointments already concluded.

In this regard, it is relevant to note that by its letter dated 20.12.2016, the DoPT had clarified that the selections pursuant to the Civil Services Examination, 2016 were subject to the outcome of the appeals pending before this court, it added.

The bench made it clear that the judgment was applicable to the parties before the court and that already concluded seniority and promotions would not be reopened.