'Disappointed, Disheartened': Supreme Court On Odisha Courts Ordering Dalit, Adivasi Accused To Clean Police Stations For Bail
Expressing strong disapproval of Odisha judiciary's "regressive mindset", SC said such conditions are ex facie violative of human rights and strike at dignity of accused.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 4, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticised the orders by courts in Odisha requiring certain accused persons, mostly Dalits and Adivasis, to clean police stations as conditions for bail.
Hearing a suo motu case it had initiated after various news reports flagged such bail conditions imposed by courts in Odisha, a bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi termed it "deeply disappointed and disheartened".
The bench expressed strong disapproval of the Odisha judiciary's "regressive mindset", stating that such conditions are ex facie a violation of human rights and strike at the dignity of the accused.
The Supreme Court bench stated that such orders expose caste bias against marginalised communities, and stressed that courts should refrain from imposing conditions that have a caste bias and could cause social friction.
Further, the bench said it has been rightly reported that it exposes bias of judiciary since accused belongs to marginalised community and thus justified to subject them to such burdensome requirement.
The court noted it was submitted that such conditions are not imposed when granting bail to those who are well-off. It said the nature of the conditions is so cruel and abhorrent that it has the capacity to project the Odisha judiciary as caste-based. The judiciary is expected to protect such rights. In 75 years of constitutional journey, the judiciary has ensured that the might of the state cannot undermine the rights of the people," the bench said.
The apex court also held that such conditions imposed by Odisha courts are null and void and granted liberty to the accused persons to approach the high court to delete such conditions.
"Let the petitioners approach the Orissa High Court to forthwith delete such conditions and not substitute it with any other analogous condition. The accused shall remain on bail," said the bench, in its order.
"We are of the considered opinion that any other State judiciary shall not use such conditions of caste colour which can generate social friction. Thus, let this order be made available to all judicial officers across the country not to impose such conditions," said the bench.
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