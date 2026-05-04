ETV Bharat / bharat

'Disappointed, Disheartened': Supreme Court On Odisha Courts Ordering Dalit, Adivasi Accused To Clean Police Stations For Bail

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticised the orders by courts in Odisha requiring certain accused persons, mostly Dalits and Adivasis, to clean police stations as conditions for bail.

Hearing a suo motu case it had initiated after various news reports flagged such bail conditions imposed by courts in Odisha, a bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi termed it "deeply disappointed and disheartened".

The bench expressed strong disapproval of the Odisha judiciary's "regressive mindset", stating that such conditions are ex facie a violation of human rights and strike at the dignity of the accused.

The Supreme Court bench stated that such orders expose caste bias against marginalised communities, and stressed that courts should refrain from imposing conditions that have a caste bias and could cause social friction.

Further, the bench said it has been rightly reported that it exposes bias of judiciary since accused belongs to marginalised community and thus justified to subject them to such burdensome requirement.