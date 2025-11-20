ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Raises Retirement Age Of MP Judicial Officers From 60 To 61 Years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to raise the retirement age of judicial officers of Madhya Pradesh from 60 to 61 years. The interim order was passed by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Prasanna B Varale and K Vinod Chandran.

The apex court said that there is a difference of one year between the retirement age of judges of the high court and the district court judges. The bench noted that the high court judges retire at the age of 62, and now the age of superannuation of district court judges in Madhya Pradesh will be 61.

The bench, referring to a similar decision taken by the Telangana High Court, asked why judicial officers should be denied the relief when the state government was willing to do so.

The bench said it is needless to say that judicial officers, as well as other state government employees, draw salaries from the same public exchequer. The bench pointed out that the retirement age of other state government employees is 62 years.