SC Quizzes Delhi Govt Over Its Timing In Implementing New Law To Regulate School Fees

Supreme Court ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the Delhi government over its timing in enforcing a new law that regulates fees in schools in the national capital. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said implementation of the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025, when the academic year was already on, appeared confused and potentially unworkable. The apex court was hearing petitions filed by associations of private unaided schools challenging the Act and its subsequent rules. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the schools, submitted that the manner in which the legislation was being enforced was contrary to the scheme of the Act.