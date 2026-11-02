Supreme Court Questions Policy Over Limited Disclosure Of NEET-PG Answer Keys
The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the NEET-PG exams.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 2, 2026 at 6:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) policy on answer-key disclosure in the NEET-PG examination and sought an explanation for its insistence on providing candidates only limited access to the keys.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench asked the NBEMS to file a written response on how allowing candidates to retain a copy of the question paper could compromise the examination's integrity.
The bench was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate (PG) exams, including the disclosure of answer keys as a matter of transparency.
"The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall file written submissions explaining why disclosure of questions may compromise the integrity of the exams for postgraduate NEET," the bench said in its order.
During the hearing, while questioning the logic behind the NBEMS’ reluctance to disclose the questions, a counsel argued that previous years’ NEET-PG question papers were readily available for sale on Amazon. NBEMS counsel contended that the number of questions was very limited and that experts from across the country contributed to preparing the question bank; therefore, it constituted a national asset.
Justice Narasimha asked: “What happens to transparency? You need much more explanation of what you are doing. We are not fully satisfied. You will have to explain to us exactly why you stand on a different footing from any other examination.”
It was argued before the bench that if NBEMS were to begin disclosing the questions themselves, year after year, all our questions in the next five-six years will be quoted. “This is a difficult paper… we don’t want that they have a key,” the lawyer said.
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