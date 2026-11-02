ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Questions Policy Over Limited Disclosure Of NEET-PG Answer Keys

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences' (NBEMS) policy on answer-key disclosure in the NEET-PG examination and sought an explanation for its insistence on providing candidates only limited access to the keys.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench asked the NBEMS to file a written response on how allowing candidates to retain a copy of the question paper could compromise the examination's integrity.

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions raising various issues concerning the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Postgraduate (PG) exams, including the disclosure of answer keys as a matter of transparency.

"The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall file written submissions explaining why disclosure of questions may compromise the integrity of the exams for postgraduate NEET," the bench said in its order.

During the hearing, while questioning the logic behind the NBEMS’ reluctance to disclose the questions, a counsel argued that previous years’ NEET-PG question papers were readily available for sale on Amazon. NBEMS counsel contended that the number of questions was very limited and that experts from across the country contributed to preparing the question bank; therefore, it constituted a national asset.