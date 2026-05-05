ETV Bharat / bharat

'Paisa Interest Litigation' And 'Political Interest Litigation': SC Questions Objectives Of PILs During Sabarimala Hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday deplored the misuse of public interest litigation (PILs), observing that PIL has now become ‘Private Interest Litigation’, ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’, ‘Paisa Interest Litigation’ and ‘Political Interest Litigation’.

The observation was made by the nine-judge Constitution bench while hearing petitions regarding discrimination against women at religious sites, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, as well as the scope of religious freedom across various faiths.

The bench comprised Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, the bench questioned the objective of the Indian Young Lawyers Association regarding its 2006 PIL, which challenged the prohibition of women aged 10 to 50 from entering the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala.

Advocate Ravi Prakash Gupta represented the Indian Young Lawyers Association before the bench. Gupta argued that the PIL was based on four newspaper articles published in June 2006.

The CJI observed that the PIL should have been dismissed outright. The bench asked, "How does this article give the cause of action to file a PIL?" “It is easy to get articles written for the sake of filing PILs,” observed the bench.

Justice Nagarathna said, “We have been entertaining PILs in high courts and in the Supreme Court for the general public who need it. Not for articles being written in newspapers.”

“Public Interest Litigation has now become Private Interest Litigation, Publicity Interest Litigation, Paisa Interest Litigation and Political Interest Litigation. All are called PILs, but we entertain only real and genuine PILs,” she added.

The bench also observed that the CJI receives hundreds of letters daily, questioning whether they could all be turned into PILs.