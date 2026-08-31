Supreme Court Questions Easy Acid Access, Seeks Centre's Stand
It issued notice on a fresh application seeking a ban on retail acid sales while hearing a PIL filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 6:22 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on whether acid retail sales should be banned outright or subjected to stricter regulation, amid concerns over its easy availability despite 2013 directives meant to curb open sale.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, appearing in the matter, contended that a survey conducted by volunteers found that acid could still be purchased easily, with "virtually no regulatory supervision". He stressed that this is happening despite the safeguards established by the Supreme Court in its 2013 judgment. The senior counsel suggested banning the retail sale of acid rather than regulating it.
He argued that while acid was required for industrial purposes, its retail use could largely be replaced with alternative cleaning products already available in the market.
The bench issued notice on a fresh application seeking a ban on retail acid sales while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik.
The bench said it has been informed that certain guidelines were laid down in 2013, which have more or less become obsolete and are not being followed. The bench asked the Centre to consider formulating a scheme to ensure strict regulation of the retail sale of acid in the market.
"The Union shall also respond as to why a complete ban on the retail sale of acid should not be imposed, or, in the alternative, whether such sale should be permitted subject to stringent regulatory measures. All the state governments which have not framed rules shall do so," the bench said.
The bench observed that the issue required urgent attention and identified two major concerns. "Whether there should be a complete ban or an extremely restrictive and highly regulated system for the sale of acid, and the lack of awareness about immediate treatment and response after an acid attack," observed the bench.
The bench also directed the Centre, all the states and union territories (UTs) to formulate "appropriate rehabilitation measures for victims of acid attacks" within six weeks.
The bench asked the Centre to consider framing a model scheme and providing necessary assistance to states for its effective implementation. It said that the rehabilitation schemes must deal with grant of compensation, rehabilitation, medical aid and free education up to higher levels to the victims of acid attacks.
The bench also asked the states and UTs to "furnish information with respect to incidents of acid attacks reported, whether chargesheets in those cases had been filed or not and how many cases were still pending at the trial or appellate stage".
In July 2026, the Centre informed the top court that the government made changes to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 to extend the benefits of the law to those acid attack victims who suffer internal injuries due to forced ingestion.
Read More