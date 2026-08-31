ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Questions Easy Acid Access, Seeks Centre's Stand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on whether acid retail sales should be banned outright or subjected to stricter regulation, amid concerns over its easy availability despite 2013 directives meant to curb open sale.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, appearing in the matter, contended that a survey conducted by volunteers found that acid could still be purchased easily, with "virtually no regulatory supervision". He stressed that this is happening despite the safeguards established by the Supreme Court in its 2013 judgment. The senior counsel suggested banning the retail sale of acid rather than regulating it.

He argued that while acid was required for industrial purposes, its retail use could largely be replaced with alternative cleaning products already available in the market.

The bench issued notice on a fresh application seeking a ban on retail acid sales while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by acid attack survivor Shaheen Malik.

The bench said it has been informed that certain guidelines were laid down in 2013, which have more or less become obsolete and are not being followed. The bench asked the Centre to consider formulating a scheme to ensure strict regulation of the retail sale of acid in the market.