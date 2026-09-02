ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Questions Centre Over Deputation Of IPS Officers In Leadership Roles In CAPF

A striking view of the Supreme Court of India standing tall under a clear sky, in New Delhi, Monday, December 29, 2025 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Centre over its alleged inability to resolve the tussle between IPS and in-house officers of paramilitary forces over deputation and seniority in service.

Earlier, the top court had issued a notice to the Centre on a plea by the officers of paramilitary forces challenging the constitutional validity of the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Act, 2026, on the ground that it “violates the doctrine of separation of powers”.

On Wednesday, a bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and A S Chandurkar, while questioning the Centre over the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPF, asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati whether there were no competent officers for holding leadership positions in paramilitary forces.

“Do you think that there are no competent officers in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to hold leadership positions,” Justice Bhuyan asked.

Pointing out that it was a wrong step, Justice Bhuyan said, “There are officers who served for 25-30 years in CRPF, ITBP and BSF, and yet they have not been given leadership positions.”

“Why are you treating them like this,” he went on, adding, “They are also defending our borders. They are also fighting for us and making supreme sacrifices…” The law officer defended the government’s move and said the decision regarding the CAPF was not a “this versus that issue” but a policy decision.

On August 4, the bench had tagged the plea of 34 CAPF officers with pending matters. The plea filed by the officers sought a declaration that the law is unconstitutional on the ground that it violates Articles 14, 16 and 21 of the Constitution.

Parliament passed the CAPF (General Administration) Bill on April 2 after the top court dismissed the Centre's plea in October 2025 for a review of its verdict delivered in May that year directing that IPS officers' deputation in the CAPFs, up to the level of senior administrative grade (SAG), should be “progressively reduced” and asked for a cadre review to be carried out within six months.

The 34 officers argued in their plea that the new CAPF Act negated the judgements of last year, without removing the legal basis of those decisions.

The plea contended that while the legislature is competent to amend the law retrospectively, it cannot simply nullify judicial pronouncements without curing the defects or altering the underlying legal basis on which the judgement was rendered.

In its order dated May 23, 2025, the top court had directed the Centre to conduct a cadre review, which was due in 2021, in all CAPFs, including the ITBP, BSF, CRPF, CISF and SSB, within six months.