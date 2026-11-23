ETV Bharat / bharat

'Caesar's Wife' Concern': Supreme Court Questions Bengal's Reliance On Recommendation From Dissolved KMC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the West Bengal government's defence of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward delimitation exercise, invoking the principle that "Caesar's wife must be above suspicion" as it scrutinised the State's reliance on recommendations purportedly emanating from a dissolved civic body.

"If you are getting a recommendation from a corporation which does not exist, how will you exercise power?" asked a judge on the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state before the bench. The Bengal government has moved the apex court challenging a decision of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. The division bench directed it not to issue any notification for conducting the civic polls till a single bench of the High Court decides on a petition challenging the delimitation exercise, which increased the number of wards from 144 to 209.

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that if the civic polls cannot be held on time the government will appoint coordinators from the BJP to ensure uninterrupted civic amenities for the residents of Kolkata.

During the hearing, Mehta submitted that the state government, not the civic body independently, undertook the delimitation exercise. However, Mehta’s response did not satisfy Justice Bagchi, who observed, “It is more a question of Caesar’s wife.”

He further observed, “Who is acting under whose directions? What happens clearly is that a directive was issued. This notification said it is on the recommendation. This is the core of the division bench’s judgment.” The bench added that the proposal came from the corporation, but the administrator is not the corporation.

Mehta said the urban development department had invited objections to the ward expansion proposal and appointed 10 officers to conduct hearings.

It was argued before the bench that the original petitioner herself never objected and did not file any objections even during these proceedings.