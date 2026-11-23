'Caesar's Wife' Concern': Supreme Court Questions Bengal's Reliance On Recommendation From Dissolved KMC
The KMC board was dissolved after Mayor Firhad Hakim resigned following the Trinamool Congress' defeat in the assembly polls.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 23, 2026 at 7:09 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the West Bengal government's defence of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation's ward delimitation exercise, invoking the principle that "Caesar's wife must be above suspicion" as it scrutinised the State's reliance on recommendations purportedly emanating from a dissolved civic body.
"If you are getting a recommendation from a corporation which does not exist, how will you exercise power?" asked a judge on the bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
The matter came up before a bench led by CJI and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the state before the bench. The Bengal government has moved the apex court challenging a decision of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court. The division bench directed it not to issue any notification for conducting the civic polls till a single bench of the High Court decides on a petition challenging the delimitation exercise, which increased the number of wards from 144 to 209.
West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that if the civic polls cannot be held on time the government will appoint coordinators from the BJP to ensure uninterrupted civic amenities for the residents of Kolkata.
During the hearing, Mehta submitted that the state government, not the civic body independently, undertook the delimitation exercise. However, Mehta’s response did not satisfy Justice Bagchi, who observed, “It is more a question of Caesar’s wife.”
He further observed, “Who is acting under whose directions? What happens clearly is that a directive was issued. This notification said it is on the recommendation. This is the core of the division bench’s judgment.” The bench added that the proposal came from the corporation, but the administrator is not the corporation.
Mehta said the urban development department had invited objections to the ward expansion proposal and appointed 10 officers to conduct hearings.
It was argued before the bench that the original petitioner herself never objected and did not file any objections even during these proceedings.
It was submitted that Section 17 provides that the commissioner would act as directed by the state government during the period of dissolution. Mehta said this is a letter dated September 10, 2026, and nothing was done hurriedly, and the increase in the number of wards was not challenged before the Calcutta High Court but the demarcation process was.
“But the recommendation was made as directed by the state government because Section 17(1)(b) provides that the commissioner acts under the directions of the state government, not independently. The commissioner expressly states that, as directed by the additional chief secretary, the final recommendations and revised Schedule II were being submitted,” said Mehta.
He added that the state government’s officer conducted the hearings, examined objections and submitted their findings and the state government thereafter took the decision.
Justice Bagchi observed that the state could increase the number of wards, saying, “There is no restriction on the state making such an amendment at that stage. That is the wisdom of the state. The state proceeds to do it”
He added that the corollary is that as soon as you change the number of wards, you have to change the boundaries of the pre-existing wards.
“The last two lines of the July 3 communication at page 12 appear to reflect a misconstruction by the state in making a request to an already dissolved corporation,” observed Justice Bagchi. “Even if that may have been erroneous, the statutory jurisdiction was already subsisting.”
The KMC board was dissolved after Mayor Firhad Hakim resigned following the Trinamool Congress' defeat in the assembly polls. The tenure of administrator and municipal commissioner Smita Pandey is set to end on December 7, with the state keen to hold KMC and Howrah civic elections before then.
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