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Supreme Court Quashes UP Police 'Overkill' Notice To X In Journalist Road‑Rage Case

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made absolute its previous order protecting a journalist, who had flagged alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, from coercive action in a road rage case lodged in Ghaziabad.

The apex court quashed the UP Police notice to social media platform 'X' seeking the journalist’s digital data in the case for a period of approximately 3 months prior to the incident. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

The bench quashed a notice issued in August this year by the Ghaziabad Police to social media platform 'X' seeking some information and other digital details of the journalist. The bench noted that a copy of the FIR in the road rage case had been supplied to the journalist, and granted him liberty to challenge the FIR before the jurisdictional high court. Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, representing the petitioner, said that though the FIR was lodged in August, police sought information from ‘X’ from June 1.