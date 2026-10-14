Supreme Court Quashes UP Police 'Overkill' Notice To X In Journalist Road‑Rage Case
The bench quashed a notice issued in August 2026 by Ghaziabad Police to 'X' seeking some information and other digital details of the journalist.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday made absolute its previous order protecting a journalist, who had flagged alleged irregularities in the handling of donations at Ayodhya's Ram temple, from coercive action in a road rage case lodged in Ghaziabad.
The apex court quashed the UP Police notice to social media platform 'X' seeking the journalist’s digital data in the case for a period of approximately 3 months prior to the incident. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The bench quashed a notice issued in August this year by the Ghaziabad Police to social media platform 'X' seeking some information and other digital details of the journalist.
The bench noted that a copy of the FIR in the road rage case had been supplied to the journalist, and granted him liberty to challenge the FIR before the jurisdictional high court.
Senior advocate Pradeep Rai, representing the petitioner, said that though the FIR was lodged in August, police sought information from ‘X’ from June 1.
“You (police) have given them (‘X’) notice to provide data from three months ago. That appears to be an overkill,” the bench told Uttar Pradesh’s counsel.
An affidavit was filed by the Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad, stating that the notice was issued to the nodal officer of ‘X’ seeking information for the limited purpose of tracing the petitioner's whereabouts after the FIR was lodged in August. The apex court made clear that no confidential or personal data of the petitioner can be obtained for the period prior to the occurrence of the alleged crime.
The bench also granted the petitioner liberty to approach the court seeking the laying down of mandatory guidelines for police collection of personal data during investigations. The apex court on August 25 gave the petitioner protection from coercive action in the case and directed that a copy of the FIR lodged at Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram be provided to him.
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