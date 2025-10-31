'Maintain Your Wife And Child With Dignity For Their Entire Lives': SC Quashes POCSO Conviction Of A Man
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih directed the man not to desert his wife and child
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 31, 2025 at 8:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the conviction and sentence of a man who had been found guilty under Section 366 IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih directed the man not to desert his wife and child and for the rest of their lives maintain them with dignity. "Also, bearing in mind the interests of the appellant's wife and child, we deem it appropriate to subject the appellant to the specific condition of not deserting his wife and child and also to maintain them for the rest of their life with dignity", said the bench in a judgment delivered on October 28.
The bench said if, in future, there be any default on the appellant's part and the same is brought to the notice of this court by his wife or their child or the complainant, the consequences may not be too palatable for the appellant.
"We make the interim order granting benefit to the appellant of exemption from surrendering absolute and discharge him from the bail bonds. The appeal is, accordingly, allowed. Needless to observe, this order is rendered in the unique circumstances that have unfolded before us and shall not be treated as a precedent for any other case", said the top court.
The bench said the developments subsequent to the trial, and in the interest of rendering complete justice, it deems appropriate to invoke its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the criminal proceedings against the appellant, including the conviction and sentence.
The bench said the appellant having been found guilty of a heinous offence, the proceedings in the present case on the basis of a compromise between him and his wife cannot be quashed. The bench said it cannot ignore the cry of the appellant's wife for compassion and empathy will not, and added, "even the most serious offenders of law do receive justice moderated by compassion from the courts, albeit in appropriate cases".
"The appellant and the victim are not only legally married; they are also in their family way. While considering the offence committed by the appellant punishable under the POCSO Act, we have discerned that the crime was not the result of lust but love", said the bench.
The bench said the victim of crime herself has expressed her desire to live a peaceful and stable family life with the appellant, upon whom she is dependent, without the appellant carrying the indelible mark on his forehead of being an offender. The bench said continuation of the criminal proceedings and the appellant's incarceration would only disrupt this familial unit and cause irreparable harm to the victim, the infant child, and the fabric of society itself.
"The administration of such law is not divorced from the practical realities. Rendering justice demands a nuanced approach. This court tailors its decisions to the specifics of each case: with firmness and severity wherever necessary, and it is merciful when warranted. It is also in the best interest of society to bring a dispute to an end, wherever possible", said the bench.
Appellant was convicted for offences punishable under section 366 of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for 5 years and 10 years, respectively, with fine. Aggrieved by the conviction and sentence, the appellant moved before the High Court of Judicature at Madras. The appeal was dismissed in September 2021.
During the pendency of the appeal before the high court, marriage between the appellant and the victim of crime was solemnized in May 2021. In February 2024, the apex court had directed the Tamil Nadu State Legal Services Authority to ascertain the well-being of the appellant’s wife. The member secretary of the TNSLSA interacted with the appellant’s wife and has submitted a report revealing that after marriage the appellant and his wife have been blessed with a male child, who is less than one year old, and also that they are leading a happy married life.
