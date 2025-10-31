ETV Bharat / bharat

'Maintain Your Wife And Child With Dignity For Their Entire Lives': SC Quashes POCSO Conviction Of A Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court recently invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the conviction and sentence of a man who had been found guilty under Section 366 IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih directed the man not to desert his wife and child and for the rest of their lives maintain them with dignity. "Also, bearing in mind the interests of the appellant's wife and child, we deem it appropriate to subject the appellant to the specific condition of not deserting his wife and child and also to maintain them for the rest of their life with dignity", said the bench in a judgment delivered on October 28.

The bench said if, in future, there be any default on the appellant's part and the same is brought to the notice of this court by his wife or their child or the complainant, the consequences may not be too palatable for the appellant.

"We make the interim order granting benefit to the appellant of exemption from surrendering absolute and discharge him from the bail bonds. The appeal is, accordingly, allowed. Needless to observe, this order is rendered in the unique circumstances that have unfolded before us and shall not be treated as a precedent for any other case", said the top court.

The bench said the developments subsequent to the trial, and in the interest of rendering complete justice, it deems appropriate to invoke its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to quash the criminal proceedings against the appellant, including the conviction and sentence.

The bench said the appellant having been found guilty of a heinous offence, the proceedings in the present case on the basis of a compromise between him and his wife cannot be quashed. The bench said it cannot ignore the cry of the appellant's wife for compassion and empathy will not, and added, "even the most serious offenders of law do receive justice moderated by compassion from the courts, albeit in appropriate cases".