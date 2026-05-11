SC Quashes HC's Anticipatory Bail To TN Police Officer Booked For Molestation On Moving Train
The apex court said the high court’s decision to protect him from arrest merely because departmental action had already been initiated was unsustainable in law
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 11, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside the anticipatory bail granted to a suspended Tamil Nadu police officer accused of sexually harassing a law college student aboard a moving train.
The order was passed on May 7 by a division bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice S V N Bhatti.
The complainant moved the Supreme Court against an order of Madras High Court on January 7, 2026 which had granted anticipatory bail to accused Sheik Abdulla Mohammed.
The case was registered under Sections 62, 75 & 304 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.
"The high court has granted pre-arrest bail to Respondent no.1 (Sheik Mohammed), simply for the reason that the respondent no.1, who is in police service, was suspended from service immediately and that no custodial interrogation would be necessary," noted the apex court.
The bench said the high court’s decision to protect him from arrest merely because departmental action had already been initiated was unsustainable in law.
"The manner in which the order has been passed and the reasoning that Respondent No.1 has been suspended and therefore deserves to be enlarged on bail, does not appeal to our minds," said the apex court.
The Supreme Court allowed the appeal moved by the law student, who was represented by Advocate Vishal Sinha.
The bench said: "In view of the aforesaid facts and circumstances, we set aside the impugned order dated 07.01.2026 and remand the matter to the High Court for fresh consideration of the anticipatory bail of Respondent No. 1 on merits, expeditiously in accordance with law. Accordingly, the appeal stands allowed. It would be open for both the parties to raise whatever pleas that are available to them in law."
The incident occurred in late December when the law student was travelling alone on the train.
The policeman was allegedly returning after security duty in Chennai when he inappropriately touched and harassed the woman as the train neared Katpadi.
The student recorded the alleged misconduct on her mobile phone and alerted the railway police.
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