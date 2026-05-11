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SC Quashes HC's Anticipatory Bail To TN Police Officer Booked For Molestation On Moving Train

The Supreme Court has allowed an appeal filed by the victim ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set aside the anticipatory bail granted to a suspended Tamil Nadu police officer accused of sexually harassing a law college student aboard a moving train.

The order was passed on May 7 by a division bench comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice S V N Bhatti.

The complainant moved the Supreme Court against an order of Madras High Court on January 7, 2026 which had granted anticipatory bail to accused Sheik Abdulla Mohammed.

The case was registered under Sections 62, 75 & 304 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita read with Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act, 2002.

"The high court has granted pre-arrest bail to Respondent no.1 (Sheik Mohammed), simply for the reason that the respondent no.1, who is in police service, was suspended from service immediately and that no custodial interrogation would be necessary," noted the apex court.

The bench said the high court’s decision to protect him from arrest merely because departmental action had already been initiated was unsustainable in law.