'Finding Out The Right...': SC Quotes Roosevelt To Quash Ex-MP Anand Mohan's Premature Release
Serving a life sentence for murder, Mohan was released from prison in 2023 after completing 14 years of incarceration following remission granted by Bihar government.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 26, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Quoting former US President Theodore Roosevelt's 110-year-old words on justice, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bihar government's decision to grant premature release to former Parliamentarian Anand Mohan, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, and directed him to surrender within a month.
The judgment was pronounced by a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta, who quoted former US President Theodore Roosevelt famous words, "Justice consists not being neutral between right and wrong but finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found against the wrong."
The bench observed that the 2023 amendment to the remission policy, which barred persons sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of public servants from seeking remission, was unconstitutional. It directed Anand Mohan to surrender within a month.
The bench held that the State is at liberty to initiate a fresh remission process, provided it first gives the petitioner, the widow of the slain officer, an opportunity to be heard.
Justice Datta, while pronouncing the judgment, said the US president meant that justice requires taking a side - the side of law and righteousness - rather than remaining a silent spectator between right and wrong.
"Inspired by what former President Roosevelt had observed more than a century ago, we are of the considered opinion that the duty of this court is to be an active seeker of the truth and firm upholder of it," Justice Datta said. Roosevelt's quote is from his 1916 book Fear God and Take Your Own Part, which he wrote during World War I.
The bench said the court's duty is to ascertain where the right lay in law and on facts, and uphold it against the wrong wherever it was found. "If state action is wrong, it has to be set right and the rule of law enforced," the bench noted.
The bench, which also comprised Justice Sheel Nagu, allowed a writ petition filed by Uma Krishnaiah, widow of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, who was killed in a mob attack led by Mohan. Convicted of the murder and sentenced to life imprisonment, Mohan was released from prison on April 24, 2023, after completing 14 years of incarceration following a remission granted by the Bihar government.
The petitioner was represented by senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, assisted by advocate Tanya Shree.
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