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'Finding Out The Right...': SC Quotes Roosevelt To Quash Ex-MP Anand Mohan's Premature Release

File photo of the Supreme Court ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: Quoting former US President Theodore Roosevelt's 110-year-old words on justice, the Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Bihar government's decision to grant premature release to former Parliamentarian Anand Mohan, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of IAS officer G Krishnaiah, and directed him to surrender within a month.

The judgment was pronounced by a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta, who quoted former US President Theodore Roosevelt famous words, "Justice consists not being neutral between right and wrong but finding out the right and upholding it, wherever found against the wrong."

The bench observed that the 2023 amendment to the remission policy, which barred persons sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of public servants from seeking remission, was unconstitutional. It directed Anand Mohan to surrender within a month. The bench held that the State is at liberty to initiate a fresh remission process, provided it first gives the petitioner, the widow of the slain officer, an opportunity to be heard. Justice Datta, while pronouncing the judgment, said the US president meant that justice requires taking a side - the side of law and righteousness - rather than remaining a silent spectator between right and wrong.