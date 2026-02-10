ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Quashes Charges Under SC/ST Atrocities Act Against VYAPAM Whistleblower

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed charges of caste-based violence against a whistleblower in the Madhya Pradesh VYAPAM examination scam.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N K Singh pronounced the verdict on a plea of Anand Rai. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and advocate Sumeer Sodhi represented Rai, an ophthalmologist from Madhya Pradesh and one of the whistleblowers in the VYAPAM examination scam, before the bench.

Rai had challenged the Madhya Pradesh high court order upholding the framing of charges in a case of caste-based atrocities arising from alleged violence and abuse against an MP, MLA and government officials during a rally in 2022.

"We have discussed the scope of the SC/ST Act and the action is not in accordance with law. Appeal allowed," said the apex court.