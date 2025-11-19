ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Puts On Hold Madras HC Order Transferring Probe In Armstrong Murder Case To CBI

The bench passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court.

Armstrong Murder Case
File photo of Supreme Court (IANS)
author img

By Sumit Saxena

Published : November 19, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a Madras High Court order transferring the probe into the murder of former Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court, which had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police in the case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tamil Nadu Police, refuted allegations that the state police declined to share the records of the case with the CBI. Luthra contended that police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet, and the High Court quashed it in a "casual manner". After hearing submissions from Luthra, the bench decided to put on hold the CBI probe into the case.

On October 10, 2025, the apex court put on hold the High Court order, which quashed the chargesheet, but it did not stay the High Court's direction transferring the probe to the CBI.

The High Court had passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K. Immanuvel, the brother of the deceased, for transferring the investigation from Greater Chennai City Police to the CBI, as the police had not probed the case properly. The deceased's family alleged the police did not investigate the political angle and lapses such as failure to investigate the police encounter of the accused, Thiruvengadam.

Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai on July 5, 2024, allegedly by an eight-member gang. The police later said the killing was linked to gang rivalry over the 2023 murder of Arcot Suresh.

Read More

  1. Armstrong Murder Case: Brother Alleges Prime Accused Nagendran Is Not Dead But Escaped By Plastic Surgery
  2. Armstrong's Wife Moves Madras High Court Against Bail For The Accused

TAGGED:

MADRAS HIGH COURT
SUPREME COURT
CBI
TAMIL NADU GOVERNMENT
ARMSTRONG MURDER CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: Srikant Bolla On Being Born Without Eyesight But Not Without Vision

'Soorue Makleo': Nowgam Blast Happened Minutes From My Home. Here Is What I Witnessed That Night

Ramoji Excellence Award 2025: I Want A World Where Education Is Not Decided By Where A Child Is Born, Says Akash Tandon

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.