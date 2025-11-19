SC Puts On Hold Madras HC Order Transferring Probe In Armstrong Murder Case To CBI
The bench passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a Madras High Court order transferring the probe into the murder of former Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court, which had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police in the case.
Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tamil Nadu Police, refuted allegations that the state police declined to share the records of the case with the CBI. Luthra contended that police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet, and the High Court quashed it in a "casual manner". After hearing submissions from Luthra, the bench decided to put on hold the CBI probe into the case.
On October 10, 2025, the apex court put on hold the High Court order, which quashed the chargesheet, but it did not stay the High Court's direction transferring the probe to the CBI.
The High Court had passed the order while allowing a petition filed by K. Immanuvel, the brother of the deceased, for transferring the investigation from Greater Chennai City Police to the CBI, as the police had not probed the case properly. The deceased's family alleged the police did not investigate the political angle and lapses such as failure to investigate the police encounter of the accused, Thiruvengadam.
Armstrong was hacked to death in Chennai on July 5, 2024, allegedly by an eight-member gang. The police later said the killing was linked to gang rivalry over the 2023 murder of Arcot Suresh.
