SC Puts On Hold Madras HC Order Transferring Probe In Armstrong Murder Case To CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday put on hold a Madras High Court order transferring the probe into the murder of former Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president K Armstrong to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench passed the order while hearing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the order of the Madras High Court, which had also quashed the chargesheet filed by the state police in the case.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Tamil Nadu Police, refuted allegations that the state police declined to share the records of the case with the CBI. Luthra contended that police had filed a comprehensive chargesheet, and the High Court quashed it in a "casual manner". After hearing submissions from Luthra, the bench decided to put on hold the CBI probe into the case.