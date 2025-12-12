ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Order Declaring Munambam Land Not As Waqf

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the ruling of the Kerala High Court that the Munambam property is not a Waqf land and ordered status quo with respect to the land till January 27.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The bench made it clear that it has not put on hold the observation of the high court, which upheld the state government's decision to appoint a one-member commission of inquiry to examine the status and extent of a 404.76-acre property in Munambam.

The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice on a plea by Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedi against the ruling of the high court. The plea challenged only the state's constitution of the inquiry commission and the issues in connection with the validity of the waqf deed, and the nature of the land are exclusively within the domain of the waqf tribunal.

Against the backdrop of proceedings before the tribunal, the apex court asked was the high court the right forum to go into the question of the character of the land.

The apex court, in its order, said, “the matter requires consideration. Issue notice returnable in week commencing 27 January. In the meantime, the declaration in the impugned judgment that the property in question is not subject matter of waqf shall remain stayed, and the status quo as regards the same shall be maintained”.

During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, contended that the high court’s observations regarding the validity of the waqf deed were unwarranted as it was not the issue involved.