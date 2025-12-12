Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Order Declaring Munambam Land Not As Waqf
The apex court agreed to pore over the constitution of an inquiry commission to examine the status and extent of Munambam land declared as waqf.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the ruling of the Kerala High Court that the Munambam property is not a Waqf land and ordered status quo with respect to the land till January 27.
The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Manoj Misra and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.
The bench made it clear that it has not put on hold the observation of the high court, which upheld the state government's decision to appoint a one-member commission of inquiry to examine the status and extent of a 404.76-acre property in Munambam.
The bench passed the interim order while issuing notice on a plea by Kerala Waqf Samrakshana Vedi against the ruling of the high court. The plea challenged only the state's constitution of the inquiry commission and the issues in connection with the validity of the waqf deed, and the nature of the land are exclusively within the domain of the waqf tribunal.
Against the backdrop of proceedings before the tribunal, the apex court asked was the high court the right forum to go into the question of the character of the land.
The apex court, in its order, said, “the matter requires consideration. Issue notice returnable in week commencing 27 January. In the meantime, the declaration in the impugned judgment that the property in question is not subject matter of waqf shall remain stayed, and the status quo as regards the same shall be maintained”.
During the hearing, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, representing the petitioner, contended that the high court’s observations regarding the validity of the waqf deed were unwarranted as it was not the issue involved.
The counsel informed the bench that proceedings are pending before the waqf tribunal challenging the notification of the land as waqf, therefore the high court erred in entering into those questions.
The state government’s counsel opposed the petitioner. The state’s counsel contended that saying that it was an organisation which was only a third party and and petitioner was a stranger to the proceedings.
The bench was informed that mutawalli of the concerned waqf did not approach the high court or was not aggrieved with the constitution of the inquiry commission.
It was contended before the bench that the inquiry commission has already submitted its report to the state government. Ahmadi submitted that the petitioner has a representative interest in the protection of waqfs, and claimed that mutawalli of the waqf has sided with the opposite parties.
A counsel, representing the current residents on the land, said that the present residents are poor fishermen and they were not heard before their properties, which had been under their occupation for a long time, were suddenly notified as waqfs in 2019.
Another counsel contended that there was a civil court decree holding that the land was not a waqf land.
