'Disobedience Of Court Order Must Be Dealt With Iron Hands': SC Pulls Up UP Station House Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has pulled up a station house officer (SHO), police station Kandhai, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who declined to comply with the court's order, and arrested and assaulted a petitioner despite clear directions against coercive action, saying he cannot be allowed to pollute the stream of justice.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria on October 17. The bench, in its order, noted that the petitioner alleged that the SHO did not accept the order of the court and has shouted in vernacular language "main kisi Supreme Court ka aadesh nahin manunga, mai tumhara sara High Court aur Supreme Court nikal dunga aaj" (I will not obey the order of any Supreme Court….).

The bench noted that the present petition has been filed against the respondent no.1 (Gulab Singh Sonkar) alleging that despite the apex court granting protection by order passed on March 28, 2025, and specifically directing that no coercive measures steps be taken against the petitioner, yet he was apprehended, dragged by Sonkar to the police station from his work place on April 23, 2025.

The petitioner alleged that after being arrested and he was subjected to physical assault and though he had presented the order dated March 28, 2025, passed by this court before the SHO, first respondent, had outrightly rejected and had heaped abuses in vernacular language on petitioner.