'Disobedience Of Court Order Must Be Dealt With Iron Hands': SC Pulls Up UP Station House Officer
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria on October 17.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 1, 2025 at 7:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has pulled up a station house officer (SHO), police station Kandhai, Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, who declined to comply with the court's order, and arrested and assaulted a petitioner despite clear directions against coercive action, saying he cannot be allowed to pollute the stream of justice.
The order was passed by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria on October 17. The bench, in its order, noted that the petitioner alleged that the SHO did not accept the order of the court and has shouted in vernacular language "main kisi Supreme Court ka aadesh nahin manunga, mai tumhara sara High Court aur Supreme Court nikal dunga aaj" (I will not obey the order of any Supreme Court….).
The bench noted that the present petition has been filed against the respondent no.1 (Gulab Singh Sonkar) alleging that despite the apex court granting protection by order passed on March 28, 2025, and specifically directing that no coercive measures steps be taken against the petitioner, yet he was apprehended, dragged by Sonkar to the police station from his work place on April 23, 2025.
The petitioner alleged that after being arrested and he was subjected to physical assault and though he had presented the order dated March 28, 2025, passed by this court before the SHO, first respondent, had outrightly rejected and had heaped abuses in vernacular language on petitioner.
The apex court had earlier directed the UP Home Department to inquire into the matter through an officer not below the rank of ADGP. The inquiry officer report said: "During investigation this fact has also emerged that Kandhai Police arrested Shri Ram Sagar Tiwari pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the Trial Court (CJM, Pratapgarh). The petitioner, Ram Sagar Tiwari, appears to have been unnecessarily detained at the Police Station prior to his arrest. Ram Sagar Tiwari was also not informed of his arrest as per due process."
The apex court, in its order, said "The aforesaid report would clearly indicate prima facie there is wilful disobedience of the order of the court by the first respondent which requires to be dealt with iron hands and under the guise of the police uniform, the first contemnor cannot be allowed to pollute the stream of justice".
The bench said at this juncture, the AAG appearing for respondent no.2/Principal Secretary, Department of Home & Confidential, Uttar Prdesh, who was furnished with the report has perused the same and would submit that in the teeth of the said inquiry report, the state government would act immediately and apprise this court of the action taken by next date of hearing.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 7. "Re-list this matter on 07.11.2025. It is made clear that respondent no.2 is only a necessary party though not proper party for the contempt proceedings", said the top court.
Read More