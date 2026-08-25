ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Pulls Up MCD, ASI For ‘Callousness’ Over Condition Of Delhi’s Heritage Monuments

New Delhi: Taking serious note of the condition of heritage monuments in the capital, the Supreme Court has pulled up the Municipal Corproration of Delhi and the Archaeological Survey of India for “total callousness” and suppressing facts on the matter.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh on Monday also directed top officials of both agencies to appear before it and listed the matter for further hearing on October 7.

The strong observations came after the bench was apprised of media reports highlighting the poor condition and extensive encroachment at Lodhi-era tombs in south Delhi's Zamrudpur area.

Hearing a plea concerning the preservation and upkeep of Delhi’s heritage structures, the bench said, “We are left with no option but to direct the personal presence of the additional commissioner of MCD and director general, ASI, to show cause by way of affidavit why this court should not take serious note of such conduct and pass appropriate orders.”