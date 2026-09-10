ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Questioning Govt's HPV Vaccine Programme, Pulls Up Doctors Over 'Voodoo Treatment'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea questioning the government‑backed HPV vaccination programme for adolescent girls, while orally observing that some doctors appear to be proposing "voodoo treatment” without any scientific basis. The court also cautioned against attempts to derail the ongoing public health initiative.

Earlier this year in February, India officially launched a free nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme to combat cervical cancer, targeting 15-year-old girls.

In this connection, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Universal Health Organisation (UHO) questioning the implementation of the HPV vaccination programme and raising concerns over the alleged absence of a compensation scheme "when there is an adverse event".

After the plea came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, the petitioner's counsel informed the bench that all members of UHO are doctors.

At the outset, the bench made it clear that it is not keen to entertain the plea. "Don't ask us to make harsh observations. If they are doctors, then it is a very serious issue…," said the CJI.

Petitioner's counsel contended that he is only requesting that whenever there is an adverse event, it has to be monitored and there should be some compensation scheme. "It is being administered to girls aged 14 and 15, and there are reports that it affects their fertility. If 10 years after this vaccination has been administered to them, it affects them, there should be some mechanism," argued the petitioner's counsel, adding that he is talking about adverse events and compensation and nothing on HPV.

Refusing to entertain the plea, the CJI observed that the "so-called PIL has been filed with an ulterior motive and completely lacks bonafide". At this juncture, the petitioner's counsel requested the bench not to make these observations and agreed to withdraw the plea.