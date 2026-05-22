ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Likely To Grant Bail To 2020 Delhi Riots Accused Abdul Khalid Saifi, Tasleem Ahmad

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would, in all probability, consider granting bail to two of the people arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale said it would look into the police's argument to refer the question of law to a larger bench.

Among the accused, Abdul Khalid Saifi was represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, while advocate Mehmood Pracha represented Tasleem Ahmad. The bench told the counsels that they would most likely get relief, and that the court would pass the order during the day, or on May 25. Earlier on May 20, the Apex court had expressed a favourable view towards these two accused, during a bail hearing in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police contended that the issue of granting bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) may require consideration by a larger bench, due to apparently conflicting rulings by coordinate benches on the statutory bar for the relief under the anti-terror law.

Background To The Saifi And Ahmad Hearing

The development came a day after the Supreme Court expressed reservations about an earlier judgment delivered by another bench, denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the same case.