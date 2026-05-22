Supreme Court Likely To Grant Bail To 2020 Delhi Riots Accused Abdul Khalid Saifi, Tasleem Ahmad
Weighs referring UAPA aspects to larger bench following Delhi Police referral, while expressing doubts over past verdicts.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said it would, in all probability, consider granting bail to two of the people arrested in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale said it would look into the police's argument to refer the question of law to a larger bench.
Among the accused, Abdul Khalid Saifi was represented by senior advocate Rebecca John, while advocate Mehmood Pracha represented Tasleem Ahmad. The bench told the counsels that they would most likely get relief, and that the court would pass the order during the day, or on May 25. Earlier on May 20, the Apex court had expressed a favourable view towards these two accused, during a bail hearing in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.
On Tuesday, the Delhi Police contended that the issue of granting bail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) may require consideration by a larger bench, due to apparently conflicting rulings by coordinate benches on the statutory bar for the relief under the anti-terror law.
Background To The Saifi And Ahmad Hearing
The development came a day after the Supreme Court expressed reservations about an earlier judgment delivered by another bench, denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the same case.
On May 18, the Apex court said that bail should be the rule even in UAPA cases, and stressed that the right to a speedy trial cannot be defeated merely because an accused has been booked under this stringent anti-terror law. The May 18 verdict stated that the presumption of innocence is the cornerstone of any civilised society governed by the rule of law.
A bench comprising justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while granting bail to Kashmiri Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, who has been in custody since June 2020 in connection with a narco‑terrorism case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
Justice Bhuyan, in the 102-page judgement, said, "We have serious reservations on various aspects of the judgement in the case of Gulfisha Fatima, including foreclosing the right of the two appellants to seek bail for a period of one year. The Gulfisha Fatima judgement would have us believe that the 2021 K A Najeeb judgement is only a narrow and exceptional departure from Section 43-D(5), justified in extreme factual situations. It is this hollowing out of the import of the observations in the Najeeb case that we are concerned with."
Referring to the May 18 ruling, S V Raju, representing Delhi Police, said on Tuesday (May 19) that the mandatory presumption of innocence takes a back seat in cases under a special law such as UAPA.
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