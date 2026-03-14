SC: Privy Purses Not Enforceable Rights, Mizo Chiefs' Plea Dismissed
The plea claimed the Centre acquired the lands of tribal chieftains of the erstwhile Lushai Hills district (present-day State of Mizoram) without paying due compensation.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 14, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that privy purses and privileges granted to former rulers of the princely states stemmed from specific pre-constitutional political and contractual arrangements negotiated with the government, and such political arrangements cannot be claimed as enforceable legal rights, let alone fundamental rights.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made these observations while dismissing a plea by the Mizo Chief Council. The council claimed the Centre acquired the lands of tribal chieftains of the erstwhile Lushai Hills district (present-day State of Mizoram) without paying due compensation.
The bench noted that the petitioner further advanced a plea of discrimination, contending that the Mizo chiefs stood on an equal historical footing with the rulers of the erstwhile princely states. They argued that the state's failure to grant them comparable compensation or privy purses is manifestly arbitrary and violative of their fundamental rights.
The bench, in a judgment delivered on March 13, said this assertion is entirely devoid of any legal basis and thereby merits outright rejection. The bench said privy purses and other privileges granted to the erstwhile rulers of the princely states were the direct outcome of specific, pre-constitutional political and contractual arrangements negotiated between those rulers and the government.
"Consequently, it would be legally flawed to equate and elevate these entitlements to the status of a right, which all erstwhile rulers were constitutionally bestowed upon. Such political arrangements cannot be claimed as a matter of a legally enforceable right, much less a fundamental right," it said.
The petitioner has also contended that the state of Assam (the parent state in 1954) lacked legislative jurisdiction to enact the Act of 1954. "However, as the petitioner has not discharged its burden of establishing any violation of the fundamental rights of the chiefs, we do not deem it necessary to address the vires of the Act, 1954 or the legality of the impugned notification in this present writ petition," said the apex court.
The bench noted that material adduced by the Centre, at least on a prima facie examination, indicates that during the British administration of the Lushai Hills district, the title over the land never vested in the chiefs.
"Furthermore, the record before us is bereft of any comprehensive compilation or analysis of the boundary papers issued to the chiefs, nor is it established that these documents were uniform in their conferment of rights and duties. However, an examination of the boundary paper available on record entirely belies the petitioner’s claim, as nothing therein even remotely suggests the conferment or recognition of absolute ownership of land," said the bench.
The bench said, consequently, it is constrained to hold that the petitioners have woefully failed to discharge their burden of proving title over the subject lands.
The petitioners', in an effort to discharge the burden of establishing title to the land, primarily relied on accounts and writings of scholars and officials of the British government. "Upon a meticulous perusal of the said material, it is, at the very outset, highly ambiguous whether these texts unequivocally recognise the Mizo Chiefs as the absolute owners of the land," said the bench.
The bench noted that the chief minister of Mizoram, on at least two distinct occasions, addressed formal communications to the Prime Minister of India, espousing the chiefs’ claims for compensation.
The bench said it is necessary to clarify that this court does not construe such intergovernmental correspondence as constituting promissory estoppel against the state, being acutely aware that political communications often carry dimensions beyond the purview of judicial consideration.
"Nevertheless, these communications are pertinent to the extent that they signalled a sympathetic stance towards the chiefs’ grievances. Such conduct could reasonably have led the chiefs to hope that a resolution was forthcoming, thereby dissuading them from initiating litigation," it said.
The bench said while the petitioner baldly asserts that the statutory compensation disbursed to the Mizo chiefs was 'illusory', they have entirely failed to traverse the plethora of legal precedents rendered by this court that delineate the parameters for determining when compensation becomes legally illusory.
"Moreover, the pleadings are silent on how this specific claim interacts with the broader constitutional framework of property rights under Part III, or on how it reconciles with other legislation in force in the then State of Assam. In essence, the petitioner has approached a profoundly complex legal issue in a simplistic and superficial manner," it said.
The bench said, having considered the matter from all vantage points, the inescapable conclusion is that the petitioner has not been able to establish any violation of the fundamental rights of the Mizo chiefs in the present matter. "Consequently, the petitioner is not entitled to any of the reliefs sought herein. For all the foregoing reasons, this writ petition is accordingly dismissed," it said.
The bench was hearing a plea filed in 2014 by the Mizo Chief Council on behalf of the tribal chiefs of the erstwhile Lushai Hills district and their legal heirs. The plea claimed that Mizo chiefs were not duly compensated when the lands they used to administer in the erstwhile Lushai Hills district were vested in the state after the abolition of the chieftainship system in 1955.
Also Read
SC Declines To Entertain Plea Seeking Sweeping Directions On Public Safety