ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Privy Purses Not Enforceable Rights, Mizo Chiefs' Plea Dismissed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that privy purses and privileges granted to former rulers of the princely states stemmed from specific pre-constitutional political and contractual arrangements negotiated with the government, and such political arrangements cannot be claimed as enforceable legal rights, let alone fundamental rights.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan made these observations while dismissing a plea by the Mizo Chief Council. The council claimed the Centre acquired the lands of tribal chieftains of the erstwhile Lushai Hills district (present-day State of Mizoram) without paying due compensation.

The bench noted that the petitioner further advanced a plea of discrimination, contending that the Mizo chiefs stood on an equal historical footing with the rulers of the erstwhile princely states. They argued that the state's failure to grant them comparable compensation or privy purses is manifestly arbitrary and violative of their fundamental rights.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on March 13, said this assertion is entirely devoid of any legal basis and thereby merits outright rejection. The bench said privy purses and other privileges granted to the erstwhile rulers of the princely states were the direct outcome of specific, pre-constitutional political and contractual arrangements negotiated between those rulers and the government.

"Consequently, it would be legally flawed to equate and elevate these entitlements to the status of a right, which all erstwhile rulers were constitutionally bestowed upon. Such political arrangements cannot be claimed as a matter of a legally enforceable right, much less a fundamental right," it said.

The petitioner has also contended that the state of Assam (the parent state in 1954) lacked legislative jurisdiction to enact the Act of 1954. "However, as the petitioner has not discharged its burden of establishing any violation of the fundamental rights of the chiefs, we do not deem it necessary to address the vires of the Act, 1954 or the legality of the impugned notification in this present writ petition," said the apex court.

The bench noted that material adduced by the Centre, at least on a prima facie examination, indicates that during the British administration of the Lushai Hills district, the title over the land never vested in the chiefs.

"Furthermore, the record before us is bereft of any comprehensive compilation or analysis of the boundary papers issued to the chiefs, nor is it established that these documents were uniform in their conferment of rights and duties. However, an examination of the boundary paper available on record entirely belies the petitioner’s claim, as nothing therein even remotely suggests the conferment or recognition of absolute ownership of land," said the bench.

The bench said, consequently, it is constrained to hold that the petitioners have woefully failed to discharge their burden of proving title over the subject lands.