ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Private Universities Must Not Run For Profit; Disclose Five Years Of Accounts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court observed that private universities cannot be allowed to operate as profit‑making entities, and directed all private varsities nationwide to disclose five years of audited accounts, details of fund utilisation, fee structures, and payments to persons not directly involved in teaching.

A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria, in an order dated September 17, said "we make it clear that no private university shall be allowed to be run as a profitmaking institution. It has to serve a purpose with some sort of a cushion so that its finances/resources are responsibly managed to ensure smooth functioning of the institution and that the teaching and non-teaching employees are compensated suitably."

The bench added that beyond that, no diversion under any head, like payment of salaries to the Governing Board of Directors or providing facilities to such Members of the Board/Governing bodies of such institutions shall be permitted.

"The States shall ensure that all Universities falling under their jurisdiction submit audited reports for the last five years with regard to the funds generated, their utilization, as also payments made to individuals who may not be directly involved in/related to the functioning of the university as an educational institution. The details shall be complete in all regards," it said.

The bench said such universities shall also be required to furnish details of benefits taken from the central and state governments with regard to allotment of land and other relaxations in the existing laws or any special/other privilege conferred on them.

The bench added that these details must also disclose the exact procedure adopted for admitting students in every course offered by the university.