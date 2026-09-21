Supreme Court: Private Universities Must Not Run For Profit; Disclose Five Years Of Accounts
It asked the Centre, states, and UTs to file affidavits within six weeks from the date of the order.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 21, 2026 at 10:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court observed that private universities cannot be allowed to operate as profit‑making entities, and directed all private varsities nationwide to disclose five years of audited accounts, details of fund utilisation, fee structures, and payments to persons not directly involved in teaching.
A bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N V Anjaria, in an order dated September 17, said "we make it clear that no private university shall be allowed to be run as a profitmaking institution. It has to serve a purpose with some sort of a cushion so that its finances/resources are responsibly managed to ensure smooth functioning of the institution and that the teaching and non-teaching employees are compensated suitably."
The bench added that beyond that, no diversion under any head, like payment of salaries to the Governing Board of Directors or providing facilities to such Members of the Board/Governing bodies of such institutions shall be permitted.
"The States shall ensure that all Universities falling under their jurisdiction submit audited reports for the last five years with regard to the funds generated, their utilization, as also payments made to individuals who may not be directly involved in/related to the functioning of the university as an educational institution. The details shall be complete in all regards," it said.
The bench said such universities shall also be required to furnish details of benefits taken from the central and state governments with regard to allotment of land and other relaxations in the existing laws or any special/other privilege conferred on them.
The bench added that these details must also disclose the exact procedure adopted for admitting students in every course offered by the university.
The bench said it shall also disclose the persons who are in-charge of admissions, setting of papers, conduct of examinations, evaluation of the answer sheets, handling of funds, as also the role of the management in these matters.
The court also said details of the fee collected, both at the time of admission, as also during the tenure of the course and whether there are any collections by whatever name during such course, like development fund, funds for holding any special event, etc should be shared.
The bench said the manner in which surplus funds are dealt with, including investments made out of such funds, should be specifically dealt with in detail. The mode of recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff, the salaries and other emoluments attached thereto and the way in which the same are paid to such persons would also be fully disclosed in detail, added the bench.
"Whether service conditions are specifically notified by the concerned university relating to the teaching and non-teaching staff and if so, details thereof shall also be disclosed. The details of who is the competent authority to allot classes to the teaching staff and details of all the teaching staff and how many classes were allotted to them and actually how many classes were taken by them and if not taken, what alternative arrangements have been made so that the students did not suffer due to non-availability of any teacher”, said the bench.
Details regarding the allotment of classes to the teaching staff, starting from January 2025 onwards, must be submitted, added the bench.
The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 19. The apex court asked the Centre, states, and UTs to file affidavits within six weeks from the date of the order after getting the details from the concerned universities and colleges.
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