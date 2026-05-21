ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: President As Visitor Competent To Terminate Services Of RGNAU Employee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the President, being the “visitor” of the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, was competent to initiate disciplinary proceedings and terminate the services of the university’s first registrar.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, the exercise of power by the Visitor appears to be just and proper. We are, therefore, unable to concur with the finding recorded by the Division Bench of the High Court in its judgment dated 22.05.2024 that the Visitor had no role in the disciplinary proceedings against the First Registrar of the University".

"However, having regard to the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, namely, the expiry of the period of appointment of the First Registrar and the repeated rounds of litigation between the parties, we are not inclined to interfere with the operative directions issued by the High Court", it added.

The top court set aside the finding of the Allahabad High Court that such action was without jurisdiction. The apex court disagreed with the decision that had held that the visitor and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) lacked jurisdiction to take disciplinary action against employees of the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU).