SC: President As Visitor Competent To Terminate Services Of RGNAU Employee
The court disagreed with the decision that had held the visitor and the Ministry of Civil Aviation lacked jurisdiction to take action against RGNAU employees.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that the President, being the “visitor” of the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University, was competent to initiate disciplinary proceedings and terminate the services of the university’s first registrar.
A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said, "In the facts and circumstances of the present case, the exercise of power by the Visitor appears to be just and proper. We are, therefore, unable to concur with the finding recorded by the Division Bench of the High Court in its judgment dated 22.05.2024 that the Visitor had no role in the disciplinary proceedings against the First Registrar of the University".
"However, having regard to the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, namely, the expiry of the period of appointment of the First Registrar and the repeated rounds of litigation between the parties, we are not inclined to interfere with the operative directions issued by the High Court", it added.
The top court set aside the finding of the Allahabad High Court that such action was without jurisdiction. The apex court disagreed with the decision that had held that the visitor and the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) lacked jurisdiction to take disciplinary action against employees of the Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University (RGNAU).
The case pertained to Jitendra Singh, the "first registrar" of RGNAU. The bench said the present case stands on a distinct footing, as, "we are concerned with the First Registrar and not the Regular Registrar."
"Section 46(b) and Statute No.28(1) must, therefore, be read in the light of Section 16 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, which provides that where, by any Central Act or Regulation, a power to make appointment is conferred, then, unless a different intention appears, the authority having power to make appointment shall also have power to suspend or dismiss any person so appointed in exercise of that power," said the bench.
The bench said the appointing authority necessarily possesses the power to terminate the services of the employee appointed by it. Singh was appointed in 2019 under the transitional provisions of the RGNAU Act. His tenure was marked by intense litigation, and his services were initially terminated during his probation in 2020, leading to a series of legal challenges.
After a high court order labelled his initial termination ''stigmatic'', he was reinstated in December 2021, only to be suspended the same day pending a fresh inquiry. Following an enquiry committee report that proved charges of indiscipline and gross insubordination, the President of India, acting as the visitor, approved his termination in April 2022. The high court quashed this termination, ruling that the university's executive council, not the visitor or ministry officials, held disciplinary power over staff.
Also Read
SC On Banks’ Bias: Easy Loans For Big Corporates, Harsh Terms For Common Borrowers