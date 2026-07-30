ETV Bharat / bharat

Plea On Use Of Pellet Gun: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Preserve Ammunition Log Of RAF Used In NEET Protests

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to preserve the ammunition log of RAF deployed at Jantar Mantar during students' protest against the NEET paper leak.

The top court questioned one of the prayers sought in a plea filed by former Central Information Commissioner and retired IPS officer Yashovardhan Azad and two victims seeking a complete ban on use of metallic pellet guns to deal with law and order situations. It referred to the advisory of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) and said police are empowered to use pellet guns in exceptional situations.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Vrinda Grover and asked the Delhi government to provide the best treatment to those who suffered pellet injuries during the NEET paper leak protest here.