Supreme Court Allows Two Uttarakhand Judges To Join Delhi Judicial Service, Sets Aside High Court Order

A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that an officer cannot be prevented from progressing in their career because their departure would create vacancies in the state judiciary. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Nainital: The Supreme Court has overturned a decision of the Uttarakhand High Court and permitted two judicial officers to resign from the state judicial service and join the Delhi Judicial Service. A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that an officer cannot be prevented from progressing in their career because their departure would create vacancies in the state judiciary.

According to the case, Anubhuti Goyal and another petitioner were serving as Civil Judges (Junior Division) in Uttarakhand. They had applied for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination–2023 even before their appointment in Uttarakhand. After successfully clearing the Delhi main examination and interview, they sought permission from the Uttarakhand High Court to appear for and complete the selection process.

However, the Uttarakhand High Court rejected their plea on February 19, 2025. Not agreeing with the decision, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court.