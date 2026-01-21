Supreme Court Allows Two Uttarakhand Judges To Join Delhi Judicial Service, Sets Aside High Court Order
The apex court observed that denying permission to pursue better career opportunities would violate the fundamental right to practice a profession under Article 19(1)(g).
Published : January 21, 2026 at 10:37 PM IST
Nainital: The Supreme Court has overturned a decision of the Uttarakhand High Court and permitted two judicial officers to resign from the state judicial service and join the Delhi Judicial Service. A bench comprising Justice B.V. Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan clarified that an officer cannot be prevented from progressing in their career because their departure would create vacancies in the state judiciary.
According to the case, Anubhuti Goyal and another petitioner were serving as Civil Judges (Junior Division) in Uttarakhand. They had applied for the Delhi Judicial Service Examination–2023 even before their appointment in Uttarakhand. After successfully clearing the Delhi main examination and interview, they sought permission from the Uttarakhand High Court to appear for and complete the selection process.
However, the Uttarakhand High Court rejected their plea on February 19, 2025. Not agreeing with the decision, the petitioners approached the Supreme Court.
The Uttarakhand High Court argued at that time that the exit of the officers would lead to vacancies in judicial posts in the state and would affect the disposal of pending cases. However, the Supreme Court rejected this argument as it held that career advancement cannot be curtailed on such grounds.
The apex court observed that denying permission to pursue better career opportunities would violate the fundamental right to practice a profession under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution, along with other fundamental rights. The court further stated that the vacancies created due to the officers’ transfer could be filled through a fresh recruitment process.
The Supreme Court directed that, despite the delay in joining the Delhi Judicial Service, the seniority of the petitioners would be determined strictly in accordance with their original merit position. It also instructed the Uttarakhand High Court to complete the formalities for termination of the petitioners’ service so that they can join the Delhi Judicial Service by February 13, 2026.
