Supreme Court Orders West Bengal Govt To Furnish Details Of Questioning Of Abhishek Banerjee's PA
The apex court was hearing Sumit Roy's appeal, challenging the Calcutta High Court order that denied him pre-arrest bail in the Salboni land-grabbing case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to place on record the interrogation details of Sumit Roy, the personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, after he alleged that the investigators barely questioned him on the land‑grabbing case. The apex court also extended Roy’s protection from arrest until September 7.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 7. The bench was hearing Roy's appeal, challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court denying him pre-arrest bail in the Salboni land-grabbing case. Earlier this month, the apex court stayed Roy's arrest in connection with the matter.
During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Roy, said that the entire interrogation had been videographed, and Roy answered all questions put to him and cooperated fully with the probe. He alleged, however, that investigators focused largely on Roy’s family background and the functioning, recruitment, and funding of the Trinamool Congress, rather than the land‑grabbing offence under investigation.
The allegation against my client is "one transaction of Rs 10 lakh," Sankaranarayanan said. It was argued that Roy was questioned for eight to nine hours a day and was called in alternately for different FIRs and that the investigating agency was treating the matter as part of a larger alleged scam involving the conversion of government or vested land into private land.
It was vehemently argued that despite 11 days of questioning, not a single question had been put to Roy about the specific transaction allegedly linking him to the offence.
"Instead of asking me about this offence, they have asked me entirely about my family. Then they have asked me about the political party, how it recruits people, where it gets its funding from," argued Roy’s counsel.
The bench observed that the case was not confined to an alleged transaction of Rs 10 lakh. It further observed that the investigation concerned allegations of a larger land scam involving transactions running into substantial amounts.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, disputed the contention that Roy had not been questioned on relevant issues.
Mehta, referring to the interrogation material, said Roy had been asked whether he had deposited cash into his personal bank account. Mehta pressed that we have the documentary evidence with his signature that he deposited the money.
The bench also sought to know whether investigators had specifically questioned Roy about the source of cash deposits and transactions allegedly involving varying amounts, with the total running into crores.
Justice Bagchi asked Mehta, "Mr Solicitor, could you provide us with the transcripts of the interrogation and response?"
Meanwhile, Sankaranarayanan said that it was audio and video recorded. Mehta stated that if the recording exists, he will share it with the court. Sankaranarayanan said his clear instructions were that not a single document bears his client’s signature, adding that the video will prove it one way or the other.
Mehta said, "we have the documents with his signature" and added, "...would that not require custodial interrogation in view of the documentary evidence that he has deposited the cash and it is only a tip of the iceberg. We are at the anticipatory bail stage." In response, the bench stated it wants to see the petitioner’s response to the deposit receipts. Mehta said that there is another entry of Rs 2 crore and urged the bench to allow the agency to interrogate him.
The CJI asked Mehta whether the investigating officer had questioned him regarding the deposited amount, its origin, who provided it, and its source. “Where were those questions asked?” the bench inquired.
The hearing also saw a reference to an alleged transfer of approximately Rs 30 crore from a political party's account to a company, which, according to the state, is currently under investigation in other cases.
The bench asked if this deposit is being made into the account of the political party? Mehta replied in the affirmative and added, "one more crucial thing. From this account of the political party approximately Rs 30 crore were transferred to one company, which is a chargesheeted company."
Regarding the conduct of the central agency, the bench observed that various judges of the Calcutta High Court have pointed out the extent to which your agencies dragged their feet concerning the custodial interrogation of persons in the Leaps & Bounds investigation.
Mehta stated that Leaps & Bounds is a tainted company, raising the issue of a political party transferring ₹30 crore into the company's account.
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