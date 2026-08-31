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Supreme Court Orders West Bengal Govt To Furnish Details Of Questioning Of Abhishek Banerjee's PA

File - Trinamool Congress All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee's personal assistant Sumit Roy leaves Bhawani Bhawan after appearing before the CID for questioning, in Kolkata, on Sunday, August 9, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the West Bengal government to place on record the interrogation details of Sumit Roy, the personal assistant to Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, after he alleged that the investigators barely questioned him on the land‑grabbing case. The apex court also extended Roy’s protection from arrest until September 7.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on September 7. The bench was hearing Roy's appeal, challenging the order of the Calcutta High Court denying him pre-arrest bail in the Salboni land-grabbing case. Earlier this month, the apex court stayed Roy's arrest in connection with the matter.

During the hearing, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing Roy, said that the entire interrogation had been videographed, and Roy answered all questions put to him and cooperated fully with the probe. He alleged, however, that investigators focused largely on Roy’s family background and the functioning, recruitment, and funding of the Trinamool Congress, rather than the land‑grabbing offence under investigation.

The allegation against my client is "one transaction of Rs 10 lakh," Sankaranarayanan said. It was argued that Roy was questioned for eight to nine hours a day and was called in alternately for different FIRs and that the investigating agency was treating the matter as part of a larger alleged scam involving the conversion of government or vested land into private land.

It was vehemently argued that despite 11 days of questioning, not a single question had been put to Roy about the specific transaction allegedly linking him to the offence.

"Instead of asking me about this offence, they have asked me entirely about my family. Then they have asked me about the political party, how it recruits people, where it gets its funding from," argued Roy’s counsel.

The bench observed that the case was not confined to an alleged transaction of Rs 10 lakh. It further observed that the investigation concerned allegations of a larger land scam involving transactions running into substantial amounts.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the West Bengal government, disputed the contention that Roy had not been questioned on relevant issues.

Mehta, referring to the interrogation material, said Roy had been asked whether he had deposited cash into his personal bank account. Mehta pressed that we have the documentary evidence with his signature that he deposited the money.