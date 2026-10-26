ETV Bharat / bharat

Blatant Travesty of Justice, 6 Years Lost To A 'Concocted Story': Supreme Court Orders UP To Pay ₹6 Lakh Compensation

New Delhi: Calling it a "classic case" of how a criminal investigation ought not to be conducted, the Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Uttar Pradesh Police for an appalling probe that led to a man languishing in prison for six years before his acquittal.

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said this is a classic case of how an investigation should not be proceeded with, resulting in the prosecution putting a person’s life and liberty in jeopardy.

Justice Chandran, who authored the judgment, said six years have been erased from the life of a man on the strength of a concocted story built on mere surmises and conjectures.

He said not even a rudimentary investigation was carried out, and the investigating agency took no steps to expedite the trial—at least against the present petitioner—even though one accused was absconding, especially since the other had expired.

"The State cannot shirk from its responsibility to protect its citizens, especially when a person arraigned in a criminal case is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The investigation and prosecuting agencies exist not merely to, and by whatever means bring in a conviction," said Justice Chandran.

The bench said that they should recognize themselves as essential stakeholders in the justice delivery system, ensuring justice, not only to the victim, the de facto complainant, and the injured but also to the accused.

"We come across such travesty of justice in many matters, but in some, so blatant and shocking, as in this case, which requires reparation to the accused, who in turn is a victim of the system. We, hence, direct the State to pay an amount of Rs.6,00,000/-; though paltry in comparison to the years spent in custody, within a period of one month to the petitioner herein. If the amount is not so paid within the time stipulated, it shall carry interest @18% per annum," said Justice Chandran.

The bench noted that it is unfortunate that despite no evidence against the petitioner, he was imprisoned for six years as an undertrial. Based on a slipshod investigation, a haphazard prosecution was carried out, which resulted, fortunately in the acquittal of the accused, added the bench.

“We cannot but deprecate the manner in which the investigation was carried out, and the prosecution conducted”, said the bench.