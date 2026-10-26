Blatant Travesty of Justice, 6 Years Lost To A 'Concocted Story': Supreme Court Orders UP To Pay ₹6 Lakh Compensation
The bench noted that it is unfortunate that despite no evidence against the petitioner, he was imprisoned for six years as an undertrial.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Calling it a "classic case" of how a criminal investigation ought not to be conducted, the Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Uttar Pradesh Police for an appalling probe that led to a man languishing in prison for six years before his acquittal.
A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said this is a classic case of how an investigation should not be proceeded with, resulting in the prosecution putting a person’s life and liberty in jeopardy.
Justice Chandran, who authored the judgment, said six years have been erased from the life of a man on the strength of a concocted story built on mere surmises and conjectures.
He said not even a rudimentary investigation was carried out, and the investigating agency took no steps to expedite the trial—at least against the present petitioner—even though one accused was absconding, especially since the other had expired.
"The State cannot shirk from its responsibility to protect its citizens, especially when a person arraigned in a criminal case is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The investigation and prosecuting agencies exist not merely to, and by whatever means bring in a conviction," said Justice Chandran.
The bench said that they should recognize themselves as essential stakeholders in the justice delivery system, ensuring justice, not only to the victim, the de facto complainant, and the injured but also to the accused.
"We come across such travesty of justice in many matters, but in some, so blatant and shocking, as in this case, which requires reparation to the accused, who in turn is a victim of the system. We, hence, direct the State to pay an amount of Rs.6,00,000/-; though paltry in comparison to the years spent in custody, within a period of one month to the petitioner herein. If the amount is not so paid within the time stipulated, it shall carry interest @18% per annum," said Justice Chandran.
The bench noted that it is unfortunate that despite no evidence against the petitioner, he was imprisoned for six years as an undertrial. Based on a slipshod investigation, a haphazard prosecution was carried out, which resulted, fortunately in the acquittal of the accused, added the bench.
“We cannot but deprecate the manner in which the investigation was carried out, and the prosecution conducted”, said the bench.
The bench said at the initial stage, it was only concerned with a bail application in which the direction was issued to complete the trial, which resulted in the acquittal of the sole accused, who faced trial.
“We spent our valuable time going through the judgment only to caution the State as to the manner in which investigations are carried out. The State Police would do well to educate their officers in the process of investigation. A copy of this order will be sent to the Director General of Police and Home Secretary of the State of Uttar Pradesh," said the bench.
"The CCTV footage was not supported by a certificate under Section 65B of the Evidence Act. PW4 (prosecution witness), the Sub-Inspector did not testify of the accused persons having been identified by PW1, the complainant; either from the CCTV footage nor as the persons who had approached him on the same day," noted the bench.
Case background
The petitioner was arrested in connection with an FIR registered in October 2019 in Agra District under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the IPC.
He remained in custody from November 14, 2019. In March 2026, the apex court directed the trial court to conclude the trial within three months, noting his prolonged incarceration and that the case rested entirely on circumstantial evidence.
The petitioner was not named in the FIR or in the complainant's statement recorded under Section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. He was implicated on the basis of CCTV footage and the alleged confession of a co-accused. The co-accused died during the trial, while another accused, his mother, remained absconding. The petitioner was the only accused who faced trial.
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