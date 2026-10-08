ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Orders Sweeping Safety Measures To Tackle Sexual Offences In Delhi

New Delhi: In a sweeping crackdown on sexual offences in Delhi, the Supreme Court has ordered intensified patrolling near educational institutions, strict verification of public transport and app‑based cab drivers, real‑time monitoring of vehicle‑tracking and SOS systems, and action against liquor outlets operating illegally.

The suo motu case was registered by the top court following reports of recent rape incidents in the region.

Referring to standing orders and circulars, the Delhi Police provided district-wise dedicated anti-eve-teasing squads, known as Shishtachar Squads, and apprised the apex court regarding various measures for addressing sexual offences and eve-teasing in public spaces.

The top court noted that the existing framework already contemplates several measures which, if effectively implemented, could address many concerns arising in the present proceedings.

The apex court said the efficacy of a preventive policing framework must be judged not by the number of standing orders issued, but by the extent to which those orders translate into visible police presence, timely intervention, deterrence and a demonstrable sense of safety amongst citizens.

A bench comprising Justice J B Pardiwala and Justice K Vinod Chandran said: "In fact, the recurrence of such incidents, despite the existence of the aforesaid protocols, raises a serious concern as to whether the existing directions are being implemented with the degree of consistency, supervision and accountability contemplated."

The apex court mandated that patrolling should be enhanced immediately across the NCT of Delhi, particularly around educational institutions (including schools, colleges, universities and coaching institutions) and other zones flagged under the vulnerability mapping exercise.

"There shall be strict verification of drivers and assistants engaged in public transport vehicles like (a) government operated buses and private buses, and (b) cabs, taxis, rickshaws, etc., which are linked to app-based vehicle-aggregator services like Ola, Uber, Rapido, etc., as well as the cabs, taxis and auto-rickshaws that operate privately. Only duly registered and verified persons shall be permitted to operate such vehicles," said the bench in its order.