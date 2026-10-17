ETV Bharat / bharat

Internet Access Is A Fundamental Right For Children, Rules Supreme Court; Orders Social Media Platforms To Purge Child Abuse Content

New Delhi: The Supreme Court affirmed that access to the internet is a fundamental right under Articles 21 and 19(1)(a), extending unequivocally to children. Calling it “absurd” to deny minors this freedom, the apex court underscored that every individual enjoys the constitutional guarantee to connect and communicate online. However, it issued sweeping directions, ordering the Centre to work with social‑media giants to immediately detect and remove child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM).

A bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran, in a judgment delivered on October 15, said: "We have no hesitation in saying that the right to access and use the internet is a fundamental right of every individual under Article 21 read with Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution."

"Our children, irrespective of their age, enjoy the same rights, and to deny the same altogether would be as absurd as saying children below a certain age do not have a conscience worth protecting or a freedom of speech worth expressing. The safety of our children and their freedom are not at odds with each other. Our children are entitled to both," added the bench.

The bench noted that restrictions also make children who are being enticed or threatened on the internet reluctant to report the same to parents, guardians and trusted adults out of fear of reprisal for using the internet. "This would significantly undermine the safety of our children, who are already apprehensive about confiding such incidents, even without such restrictions, and defeat the avowed object of the POCSO Act," it added.

The bench said keeping children away from social media platforms would, by no stretch of imagination, reduce incidents such as those revealed in the news report placed before us. "All that we are trying to say is that any blanket restriction on the access of internet by children is nothing more than unproven measures of proven disproportionality. No jurisdiction has, so far, been able to demonstrate that children are any safer on account of such measures," said the bench.

The bench delivered a judgment on a PIL filed by the NGO Just Rights For Children Alliance, represented by senior advocate HS Phoolka, seeking stronger mechanisms to detect and remove CSEAM from social media platforms and other online services.

The apex court expressed deep concern over the increase in child sexual exploitation and abuse material (CSEAM) circulated on social media platforms.

The bench said every intermediary must ensure that no CSEAM, or any other material having the propensity or likelihood to harm children, is offered, hosted, uploaded, promoted or circulated through any paywall or subscription, either directly or indirectly.

The bench directed the Centre, in coordination with social media intermediaries such as Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and YouTube, to immediately detect and remove CSEAM from the internet.

The apex court issued several directions to the Centre and other stakeholders to strengthen mechanisms for detecting and removing such material.

"The Union of India shall further consider putting in place a framework for imposing exemplary monetary fines on intermediaries for the breach of any duties under the IT Act and the IT Rules," said the bench in its 137-page judgment.