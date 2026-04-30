ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Orders Regularisation Of ISRO Labourers, Raps Authorities

New Delhi: In a major relief to a group of daily wage labourers engaged at ISRO-linked Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered their regularisation, saying that the authorities failed to comply with binding judicial directions to provide them permanent status.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing an application filed by daily wage employees engaged at ISRO-linked LPSC, Mahendragiri, challenging the Madras High Court's judgment, which had dismissed the workers' plea against the "Gang Labourers (Employment for Sporadic Types of Work) Scheme, 2012".

In an order, the court said, "The State, as a model employer, cannot afford to treat a segment of its workforce, those who have contributed, however indirectly, to national endeavours of paramount importance, with arbitrariness or indifference."

The application was filed by daily wage employees engaged between 1991 and 1997 for tasks such as loading, unloading and shifting materials at the Mahendragiri unit, seeking regularisation for several years through multiple rounds of litigation.

The top court held that the 2012 scheme, which continued their engagement only on a temporary basis, was contrary to the directions issued earlier by the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and affirmed subsequently by the high court and the Supreme Court.

"The respondents have failed to fully comply with the said directions, which had attained finality," the bench said. Allowing the appeal, the court directed the authorities to regularise the services of the appellants and grant them permanent status with effect from September 9, 2010, the outer limit earlier fixed for framing the scheme. It asked the respondents to complete the exercise within four weeks.