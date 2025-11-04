ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Open Court Hearing On NHAI's Plea For Review Of Verdict On Compensation To Farmers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed for an open court hearing on a plea by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) seeking review of its verdict, which ruled that the apex court's 2019 decision for the grant of compensation with interest to farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act would apply retrospectively.

The order was passed on November 3, 2025, by a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench issued notice on the review plea and listed the matter for open court hearing on November 11.

"Application for oral hearing is allowed….Issue notice, returnable on 11.11.2025 at 03:00 p.m", said the bench, in its order. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing NHAI, had recently contended before the top court that the matter will have wide implications of around Rs 32,000 crore and not Rs 100 crore as was stated earlier in the petition.