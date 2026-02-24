ETV Bharat / bharat

Bengal SIR: SC Permits Deployment Of More Judges, Allows EC To Publish Final Electoral Roll On Feb 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Calcutta High Court chief justice to deploy civil judges and also requisition judicial officers from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha to deal with 80 lakh claims and objections in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi took note of a letter by the Calcutta High Court chief justice that said 250 district judges deployed in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise will take around 80 days to deal with the claims and objections.

Taking note of the grim situation and the time constraints, the bench permitted the deployment of civil judges to conduct the process.

It asked the Calcutta High Court chief justice to request his Jharkhand and Odisha counterparts and requisition judicial officers of similar ranks to deal with the situation.

It directed the Election Commission (EC) to bear the expenses for deploying judicial officers from Jharkhand and Odisha.