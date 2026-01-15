SC Refuses To Entertain Vijay-Starrer 'Jana Nayagan' Producer's Plea, Asks Madras HC To Decide On Jan 20
Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, was set for a Pongal release but has now been postponed due to the certification issue.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 15, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the producer of actor-turned politician Vijay’s swansong 'Jana Nayagan' challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.
The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 9. The apex court asked the Madras High Court to decide the matter on January 20. KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, filed a plea on Monday against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.
The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta on Thursday. During the brief hearing on the matter, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producer, contended that publicity has already been done, and people will not wait for three months. The bench asked the senior counsel to take his point before the division bench of the HC.
Rohatgi requested the bench to ask the high court to decide the matter on January 20, “otherwise, I am sunk anyway. I have lost everything”. Justice Datta asked the division bench of the high court to decide the matter on January 20.
On January 9, the high court stayed a single judge's order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a U/A certificate to Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.
A division bench led by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava said the CBFC was not given enough time to respond before the earlier order was passed. The bench observed that there was no real urgency and said the producers appeared to be putting pressure on the court by fixing a release date without having a censor certificate.
"You are creating a false urgency and putting pressure on the system," the Chief Justice told the film's producers, adding that they should have waited for the certification process to be completed. The court noted that the CBFC had not yet granted any certificate and said the single judge's order could not be allowed to take effect until the appeal is decided. It also said the CBFC should have been given a proper chance to file its response.
The appeal was filed by the CBFC within minutes of the single judge's decision earlier in the day. The board argued that the single judge had set aside a CBFC communication that was not even challenged by the producers in their petition.
Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, was set for a Pongal release but has now been postponed due to the certification issue.
Also read: