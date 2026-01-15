ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Vijay-Starrer 'Jana Nayagan' Producer's Plea, Asks Madras HC To Decide On Jan 20

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the producer of actor-turned politician Vijay’s swansong 'Jana Nayagan' challenging an interim order of the Madras High Court that stayed a single-judge direction to grant censor board clearance to the movie.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on January 9. The apex court asked the Madras High Court to decide the matter on January 20. KVN Productions LLP, the film's producer, filed a plea on Monday against the order passed by a division bench of the high court last Friday.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta on Thursday. During the brief hearing on the matter, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the producer, contended that publicity has already been done, and people will not wait for three months. The bench asked the senior counsel to take his point before the division bench of the HC.

Rohatgi requested the bench to ask the high court to decide the matter on January 20, “otherwise, I am sunk anyway. I have lost everything”. Justice Datta asked the division bench of the high court to decide the matter on January 20.

On January 9, the high court stayed a single judge's order that had directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to immediately grant a U/A certificate to Vijay's upcoming Tamil film Jana Nayagan.