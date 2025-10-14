ETV Bharat / bharat

'Something Very Positive Has Happened': SC On UPSC's 'Answer Key' Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed content regarding the decision of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to publish the provisional answer key after the civil services preliminary examination is conducted, saying something very positive has happened, and it is a good development.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and AS Chandurkar. The top court disposed of the pleas of some civil service aspirants who had sought direction to the UPSC for disclosure of answer keys, cut-off marks, and marks of the candidates appearing in the civil service preliminary examination. The UPSC conducts examinations, including the Civil Services Examination.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was appointed as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to a recent affidavit filed by the UPSC in the matter.

The bench said there is some news we have read, and something very positive has happened. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the pleas were filed because of a "wrong question" and the petitioners have lost so many years.

The bench observed that several pleas alleging wrong questions in competitive exams were dealt with by the apex court in the past. Sibal also urged that the petitioners be allowed another chance.