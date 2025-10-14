'Something Very Positive Has Happened': SC On UPSC's 'Answer Key' Decision
The top court disposed of the pleas of some civil service aspirants who had sought direction to the UPSC for disclosure of answer keys
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed content regarding the decision of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to publish the provisional answer key after the civil services preliminary examination is conducted, saying something very positive has happened, and it is a good development.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and AS Chandurkar. The top court disposed of the pleas of some civil service aspirants who had sought direction to the UPSC for disclosure of answer keys, cut-off marks, and marks of the candidates appearing in the civil service preliminary examination. The UPSC conducts examinations, including the Civil Services Examination.
Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was appointed as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to a recent affidavit filed by the UPSC in the matter.
The bench said there is some news we have read, and something very positive has happened. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the pleas were filed because of a "wrong question" and the petitioners have lost so many years.
The bench observed that several pleas alleging wrong questions in competitive exams were dealt with by the apex court in the past. Sibal also urged that the petitioners be allowed another chance.
"We are happy to note that the UPSC has taken a decision in this regard," the bench said, while disposing of the pleas, and left it open to the petitioners to approach the high court for appropriate relief.
The UPSC, in an affidavit filed last month in the top court, had said the final answer key shall be published after declaration of the final results. The UPSC had said that during the pendency of the matter, it had deliberated upon various factors, including the suggestions of the amicus.
The affidavit said the commission has arrived at a conscious and well-considered decision as under: (a) publishing the provisional answer key, after the preliminary examination is conducted. The UPSC had said representations or objections would be sought from the candidates who appeared in the examination.
The affidavit had said each such representation or objection should be supported by three authoritative sources, and objections, which are not so supported, should be rejected at the threshold. "However, the Commission will decide whether the sources produced are authoritative or not," it had said.
