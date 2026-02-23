SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Challenging Committee's Review Of SIT Report On Tirumala Laddu Row
The bench was hearing Swamy’s plea, which also assailed statements made by the Andhra Pradesh chief minister on the row.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Subramanian Swamy challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to review the special investigation team (SIT) report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi. "Such an administrative enquiry cannot be called as overlapping with the criminal proceedings which led to the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet," observed the bench.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the SIT has completed its investigation and filed its final report. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, submitted that the petitioner approached the court with mala fides and was seeking to derail the departmental action.
The bench was hearing Swamy's plea, which also assailed statements made by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the row.
The bench said there is no conflict of interest/overlapping, and the scope of the investigation/enquiry, having been well demarcated, shows that apprehension of the petitioner does not have a solid foundation. "Let both processes continue strictly in accordance with the law," said the bench.
The petitioner argued that the state government's move undermines the authority of the SIT, which was constituted earlier by the top court itself to probe irregularities surrounding the laddus distributed by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). It was argued before the bench that previously, the apex court had reprimanded the Chief Minister for making premature statements even when the matter was under investigation.
Mehta contended that as per the CBI manual, if during the investigation, administrative lapses are found which are not connected with the criminal matter, then they must be intimated to the state government. Mehta submitted that the SIT found some administrative lapses, and the state's committee is looking into them. The apex court noted that the SIT investigation has been completed, and the state's administrative inquiry will not cause any overlapping effect.
