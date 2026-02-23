ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Challenging Committee's Review Of SIT Report On Tirumala Laddu Row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea by Subramanian Swamy challenging the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to review the special investigation team (SIT) report on the Tirumala laddu controversy.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi. "Such an administrative enquiry cannot be called as overlapping with the criminal proceedings which led to the chargesheet and supplementary chargesheet," observed the bench.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the bench that the SIT has completed its investigation and filed its final report. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, representing the Andhra Pradesh government, submitted that the petitioner approached the court with mala fides and was seeking to derail the departmental action.

The bench was hearing Swamy's plea, which also assailed statements made by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on the row.